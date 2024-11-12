International tourists flock to Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 22:05 • 1 minute read

Murcia’s Tourism on the Rise Image: carm.es

THE Region of Murcia has become a hotspot for international tourism, recording an impressive 20.7 per cent increase in visitors from January to September 2024.

Murcia’s growing popularity among international tourists

With a total of 914,141 foreign tourists flocking to the area, Murcia outpaced the national average growth of 10.9 per cent. This increase translates to a remarkable economic boost, with tourism spending soaring by 35.1 per cent to reach a staggering €1.256 billion, compared to €929 million during the same period last year.

Longer stays set Murcia apart from national averages

Visitors to the region enjoyed longer stays, averaging 12.49 days—over five days longer than the national average of 7.13 days. The UK remained the largest source of international tourists, contributing 242,286 visitors, followed by France at 198,549 and Belgium at 92,703. Each of these markets saw significant increases, with French tourism jumping 38.7 per cent compared to last year.

September sees continued growth in international arrivals

In September alone, Murcia welcomed 110,278 international tourists, marking a 6.3 per cent year-on-year increase. From culture, and beautiful scenery to great bars and restaurants it’s easy to see why more people are choosing to visit the Region of Murcia. This tourism growth is likely to keep going, which will be good for the region’s economy and local communities.

