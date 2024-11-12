By Aurelia Munoz • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 14:43 • 1 minute read

Yoga by the sea in Portixol Photo : Facebook/Mallorca Conscious Community/Yasmin Schwarz

Healthy food seminars, reiki healers, outdoor yoga classes, respectful house-sitting, osteopathy sessions… a variety of alternative experiences in English, Spanish, and Catalan are happening on the island, and most of them can be found in a single Facebook group.

Created in 2019, the Mallorca Conscious Community Facebook group has more than 34,000 members and growing. But why is it so popular?

The aim of the group is to connect conscious members with business owners, entrepreneurs, healers, teachers, practitioners, and creators living in the Balearic Islands. It’s an open group but firm in its guidelines, which insist on transparency regarding professionals’ formal training, qualifications, and experience.

The wellness industry generated 5.6% of global economic output in 2022, with Spain ranking 14th within the top 25 National Wellness Markets, showing an annual growth rate of 12.4% between 2020 and 2022 (data from the Global Wellness Institute). Germany ranked 3rd, and the United Kingdom 4th. So, it’s no surprise that Mallorca, a melting pot of nationalities, attracts professionals of this kind.

Popular alternative wellness practices

Overall, Mallorca Conscious Community leans toward the alternative side of the health and wellbeing sector, with offerings ranging from AcroYoga festivals and feminine coaching to Yin and Yang harmonising retreats and vegan nutritionists. The classes and services are incredibly diverse, representing the other end of the spectrum compared to the high-end luxury retreats that Mallorca also promotes.

The offer on the island is unlimited, but this group is certainly open to new ways of improving health and wellbeing.

