By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 23:50 • 1 minute read

Kids Graff & Groove. Credit: Shutterstock, Bearfotos.

El Círculo Street Art Workshop – Get Your Kids Graffing & Grooving.

When? November 16, from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Where? Centro de Exposiciones, Benalmádena.

Kids of the Costa del Sol, get ready to paint the town with El Círculo Street Art Workshop.

This isn’t your average kiddie class – it’s an electrifying, hands-on experience where the young’uns (ages 6 to 14) can dive into the world of street art and breakdancing in a free, thrilling workshop.

The session kicks off with a breakdancing bonanza – teaching rhythm, moves, and plenty of groove. Then, it’s time for them to get creative and make their mark with a personal graffiti masterpiece that’s as unique as each and every one of the kids. So, parents, give your budding Banksys a chance to express themselves – no price tag attached…

Spots are going faster than spray paint at a summer festival.

Secure your little artist’s place by calling 952 562 820 or emailing ce@benalmadena.es.

