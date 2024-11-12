Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Kids Graff & Groove.
Credit: Shutterstock, Bearfotos.
El Círculo Street Art Workshop – Get Your Kids Graffing & Grooving.
When? November 16, from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Where? Centro de Exposiciones, Benalmádena.
Kids of the Costa del Sol, get ready to paint the town with El Círculo Street Art Workshop.
This isn’t your average kiddie class – it’s an electrifying, hands-on experience where the young’uns (ages 6 to 14) can dive into the world of street art and breakdancing in a free, thrilling workshop.
The session kicks off with a breakdancing bonanza – teaching rhythm, moves, and plenty of groove. Then, it’s time for them to get creative and make their mark with a personal graffiti masterpiece that’s as unique as each and every one of the kids. So, parents, give your budding Banksys a chance to express themselves – no price tag attached…
Spots are going faster than spray paint at a summer festival.
Secure your little artist’s place by calling 952 562 820 or emailing ce@benalmadena.es.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
