Lux Mundi’s excursion: Salamanca to Galicia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 22:17 • 1 minute read

Adventures Through Spain Image: Patricia Rothwell

LUX MUNDI Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar recently organised an excursion to Salamanca and Galicia, led by Carolyn Bowen. A group of international friends set off on their adventure with a two-hour stop in Cáceres, where they enjoyed lunch and explored the quaint old town.

Arriving in Salamanca

Upon arriving in Salamanca, the group checked into a hotel just two minutes from the busy Plaza Mayor and close to the university and cathedrals.

Exploring Ourense and its historic charm

The next stop was Ourense, where they spent four nights. ‘The hotel was situated near the old town so there was time to visit the Cathedral and to see the various sites,’ they told us. The next morning they travelled to Santiago de Compostela where they had an excellent guide to visit this wonderful city. ‘The Cathedral square was buzzing with hundreds of weary pilgrims, resting in the sunshine, excited to have completed their pilgrimage,’ they added

Costa de la Muerte

The group also enjoyed the stunning views along the Costa de la Muerte, stopping at the Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de Barca and the Finisterre lighthouse. ‘The views around the rugged coastline were amazing,’ commented another member of the group.

A Rainy day in Vigo filled with shopping and dining

Despite a rainy final day in Vigo, the group made the most of their time, visiting shops and restaurants. Their trip concluded with a stop in Ávila before returning to Torre del Mar, all agreeing they had a fantastic experience.

How to join future Lux Mundi excursions

To find out more about upcoming activities and outings contact Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre, Torre del Mar, Avda. Moscatel 1 I Torre del Mar. Opening hours mornings only Wednesday and Friday 10 am till 1 pm. For further information please call 952 543 334 E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.

Read more Axarquia news, articles and events here