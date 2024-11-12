By Nina Cook • Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 0:05 • 1 minute read

Gessika, Memoli's owner, grew up learning the trade from her grandparents. Credit: Memolipizzeria/fb

Nestled by the duck-inhabited Laguna at Las Marinas, Memoli Pizzeria is more than just a place to grab a meal—it’s a living piece of family history and culinary tradition in Vera Playa.

Run by native Italian Gessika and her husband Viorel, the pizzeria has been in the family since the 1980s. It was originally known as “Pizzeria Nicola” and run by Gessika’s grandfather (“il mio nonno,” as she lovingly refers to him), Nicola Albanese, just doors away from where the restaurant is located today.

Today, the walls of Memoli Pizzeria display black-and-white photos of Gessika’s grandparents and family, offering diners a nostalgic glimpse into the past. The restaurant’s décor, adorned with Italian postcards, maps, and classic decorations, transports guests straight to Italy.

Gessika grew up surrounded by the restaurant business, learning the trade from her grandparents and gaining hands-on experience in the kitchen. She and Viorel opened Memoli in 2017, bringing their own touch while preserving the authentic charm that made the pizzeria a success.

In true Italian style, Memoli offers more than just a dining experience. Whether you’re eating in their cozy indoor space or enjoying the sea views from the two open-air terraces, Memoli promises quality, huge and genuinely friendly smiles, and a touch of nostalgia. For those who prefer dining at home, Memoli also delivers freshly baked pizzas right to your doorstep by Vespa—combining convenience with tradition.

Currently, Memoli is on a well-deserved month-long holiday, but the pizzeria will reopen on December 6, just in time to welcome back its eager patrons for the holiday season.

For reservations or orders, Memoli Pizzeria can be reached via phone or (conveniently!) WhatsApp at +34 603 804 676. Whether you’re craving authentic Italian flavours, a friendly atmosphere, or a touch of history with your meal, Memoli offers an experience that captures the essence of Italy right here in Vera Playa.

Read more Almería news