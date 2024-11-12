By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 0:51 • 2 minutes read

The Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas was certainly not expected to list to one side Credit:Facebook@Gianni Stefanini

Strong winds and an unexpected rogue wave caused a cruise liner transporting 4,200 passengers to list to one side, causing chaos as crockery smashed and passengers were flung, leaving one person seriously injured.

It can be difficult to predict the weather, and moreso when you are out at sea or in the air. Whether you are embarking on a luxury cruise liner or soaring into the skies in a private jet, there’s no telling whether things could suddenly take a turn for the worse due to unprecedented weather conditions.

Nobody really expects it to happen, however especially when you’re travelling on the luxurious Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas cruise ship.

November 7: chaos as Royal Caribbean ship hit by tumultuous wave

On November 2, the huge liner set off smoothly from Barcelona, entering as planned into the open seas. Yet five days later, during its transatlantic voyage, it was to find itself hit by a rogue wave. On Thursday November 7, chaos struck as the sudden impact of the wave caused the ship to lean or list significantly.

Guests sliding, plates smashing to the floor as cruise liner tilts

This injured guests and crew on board and caused damage to the cruise ship’s property including plates and dining ware which were apparently thrown by the force and shattered. The impact was apparently caused by a sudden squall and hurricane-force winds that generated the tumultous wave. Guests could be seen sliding and falling before being asked to return to their cabins for three hours while a full passenger count went underway.

Captain’s quick thinking restored calm to Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Thanks to the quick thinking of the ship’s Captain, the speed and direction of the vessel were promptly adjusted to compensate for the imbalance and calm was gradually restored. However, many were left stunned and shaken and have uploaded countless videos and photos on social media as evidence of their momentary, yet unforgettable ordeal.

The liner, which was carrying 4,200 passengers from Barcelona to Florida had to make a return journey to Europe as one guest needed to be medically evacuated.

One guest on Royal Caribbean cruise needed to be medically evacuated

Royal Caribbean shared an official comment:’During an unexpected wind gust near Tenerife, Spain, one of our sailings experienced sudden movement.’ They added: ‘One of our guests was injured and requires additional medical care, so the ship will make a call in Las Palmas, Spain, for a medical disembarkation. We are communicating these changes directly with our guests.’

This is a highly unusual episode for a ship of such proportions, and especially when taking into account the extent of precaution taken. Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines employ meteorologists and other experts to be constantly vigilant for storms and other untoward weather conditions. This is not to mention that the Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas is enormously robust with design elements that allow it to withstand harsh conditions.

Despite the fright experienced by guests, many praised the quick response and clear communication of Captain Frank and crew members who were tantamount to the fluid management of the incident.

Delays to Royal Caribbean’s arrival in Miami but passengers to be refunded

The ship aims to complete its transatlantic cruise in Miami on November 17, three days later than originally scheduled, which will coincide with another cruise due to set out on November 14.

The cruise line is offering any guest affected by the incident a 50% future cruise credit and a full refund of the travel costs.

Find other articles on Cruise ships