By Nina Cook • Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 13:41 • 1 minute read

Mojácar Town Hall launches its 2024 Public Employment Offer, inviting applications for two key positions. Credit: mojacar.es

The Mojácar Town Hall has unveiled its Public Employment Offer (OPE) for 2024, presenting two new job openings to meet the town’s operational needs. These roles are for a Local Police Officer and an Administrative Assistant, each with specific requirements and selection processes.

The Local Police Officer position is open internally, allowing current municipal employees a chance to advance. By keeping this post within the council, Mojácar hopes to boost morale within the police force and improve continuity in public security.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Assistant role is open to external applicants, offering a competitive opportunity for individuals to join the local administration. To qualify, applicants must meet several criteria, including being a Spanish national, at least 16 years old and holding a secondary school diploma or equivalent qualification. The selection process is rigorous, designed to ensure that only the most qualified candidates fill the role. Candidates will undergo a multiple-choice exam, which tests fundamental knowledge relevant to municipal administration, followed by a practical assessment that evaluates problem-solving skills and aptitude in handling administrative tasks.

Interested applicants have until November 18 to submit their applications. Mojácar Town Hall encourages qualified residents to apply, reinforcing its commitment to accessible public sector employment.

