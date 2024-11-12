Puente Romano together for DANA

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Adam Woodward
Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 16:43
• 1 minute read
Music and friends at El Pimpi Marbella.
Credit: Puente Romano
On Wednesday, November 6, Puente Romano Beach Resort organised a successful charity dinner at El Pimpi Marbella, an event where funds were raised to help the cause ‘Juntos por la DANA,’ in support of the humanitarian organisation Red Cross.
This initiative aimed to provide urgent assistance to communities affected by the recent catastrophic floods caused by the DANA weather phenomenon. The charity dinner, which sold out instantly and which included a fiery flamenco show, was held on Wednesday, November 6 at El Pimpi Marbella. The event was organised by Daniel Shamoon, owner of Puente Romano Beach Resort.
In the words of Daniel Shamoon: ‘At Puente Romano Beach Resort, we are deeply committed to charitable initiatives and to supporting those who need it. The fundraising ‘Juntos por la DANA,’ has helped the communities affected in these difficult times.’
The event turned out to be an emotional meeting, raising a large amount that will be allocated to the Red Cross in Spain. These funds, collected through the sale of tickets and donations from the attendees, will serve as support for both the volunteers of the organisation and those who have seen their lives affected by the DANA.
Puente Romano Beach Resort extends its sincere gratitude to all those who attended the event and to all those who contributed generously to this important cause.
