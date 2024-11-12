By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 19:10 • 1 minute read

Rocking Johnny entertains. Credit: RJ, Facebook.

Kinsale Bar & Bistro in the Puerto de La Duquesa are presenting a very special Live Aid Tribute gig on Thursday, November 14 in aid of the victims of the Valencia floods.

A crew from Channel 5 TV (UK) will be there to film how we on the Costa del Sol know how to party and rally together whenever there is a cause in need. Local favourite Rocking Johnny will be there entertaining and paying tribute to all the rocking greats throughout the evening, and there will be a raffle for €5 for a strip of 5 tickets, all for the most urgent of causes.

The whole event is organised by Rocking Johnny and the St. George’s Trust, in collaboration with Manilva Council. The event takes place on Thursday, November 14 starting at 5pm at the Kinsale Bar and Bistro in La Duquesa Port. Entry is €3 and all proceeds go to the victims of the Valencia floods.