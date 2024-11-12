By Letara Draghia • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 16:30 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock, defotoberg

From December 9, the Netherlands will impose temporary land border controls with neighbouring European Union (EU) countries in the Schengen Area, a measure that follows similar steps to Germany.

This six-month policy was announced by the Migration Ministry in a statement on Friday. It aims to curb irregular migration and migrant smuggling as part of a broader push by the new coalition government. Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom, (PVV), is known for its right-wing stance on immigration.

Dutch Migration Minister Marjolein Faber confirmed the decision after gaining Cabinet approval, stating, “It is time to tackle irregular migration and migrant smuggling in a concrete way.”

EU compliance for border checks in the Netherlands

The measure aligns with EU regulations, which allow member states to reintroduce temporary internal border controls when there is a significant threat to national security. According to EU rules, such controls should be time-limited, only applied in exceptional circumstances, and implemented as a last resort. The Dutch government has notified the European Commission in compliance with the required four-week notice for internal border restrictions.

Germany introduced similar checks in September following several high-profile security incidents, increasing surveillance on its borders with France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, and the Netherlands. These actions reflect a growing trend among Schengen states seeking to manage security concerns, balancing freedom of movement with national security.

No additional funding for police to implement border checks in the Netherlands

Faber, who represents Wilders’ party in the Cabinet, noted that while there will be no additional funding for the police, these checks will have to be carried out “within the existing capacity.”

According to a report by Euronews, the Netherlands currently has police carrying out spot checks across the hundreds of land border crossings with neighbouring Germany and Belgium.

Immigration crackdown by the Wilders-led government

Wilders, a long-time advocate for tighter border policies, emphasised on social media that his PVV party “delivers” on its promise to enforce stricter migration controls. Earlier this year, Faber informed EU officials of the Netherlands’ desire to withdraw from certain EU refugee obligations, further highlighting the government’s intent to reduce immigration.

For expats and travellers in the Netherlands, these border checks may introduce occasional delays, especially at busy crossings. However, Faber stressed the importance of keeping disruptions to a minimum to avoid impacting daily commutes and cross-border business activities.