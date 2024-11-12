By Letara Draghia • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 22:01 • 2 minutes read

The Old Stock Exchange's restoration. Credit: Shutterstock, Bumble Dee

Danish police have concluded their investigation into the devastating fire that damaged the historic Old Stock Exchange (Børsen) earlier this year, without identifying a cause.

The blaze, which broke out under the roof in the early hours of April 16, destroyed over half of the 400-year-old landmark, causing extensive damage to its iconic green copper roof and famous “dragon-tail” spire.

Built between 1615 and 1624, Børsen was one of Copenhagen’s oldest and most valued landmarks – it was an enduring symbol of Dutch Renaissance architecture.

While initial concerns about potential foul play were investigated, authorities confirmed there was no evidence pointing to criminal activity.

Copenhagen police release statement on Old Stock Exchange fire

In a press release on Tuesday, Copenhagen police stated that despite an extensive forensic investigation, a review of surveillance footage, and interviews with numerous witnesses, “it has not been possible to determine the cause of the fire in the historic stock exchange building.” Brian Belling, the lead officer on the case, further explained that all investigative avenues had been exhausted without any definitive answers. He added that no inflammable liquids were detected at the site, further supporting the conclusion that the fire was accidental.

Børsen’s (Old Stock Exchange) artefacts saved from the fire

The fire, which erupted while the building was under renovation, caused significant structural damage, collapsing large sections of its outer wall and damaging a major portion of the building’s roof.

Following the fire, approximately 90 per cent of the cultural artefacts housed within Børsen were salvaged, thanks in part to the efforts of local citizens and first responders who braved the flames. According to Denmark’s Chamber of Commerce, the building’s owner, hundreds of artworks were successfully evacuated.

In late September, Denmark’s King Frederik X marked the official start of the reconstruction by laying a foundation stone within the surviving brick wall of Børsen. The Chamber of Commerce has committed to restoring the building, an effort that will likely span several years.

The Old Stock Exchange fire has drawn comparisons to the 2019 Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, another tragic event involving a beloved architectural and cultural treasure. However, in recent good news, the Notre Dame was seen ringing its bells for the first time since the fire incident.