By John Smith •
Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 12:24
Every day more women die saving the new government money
Credit: WASPI Women Facebook
According to Women Against State Penson Inequality (WASPI), more than 250,000 women have died and therefore have no claim against the government for compensation following the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) findings.
The longer the matter remains unsettled the more the government will save as women affected by the change of pension of age die every day.
Although hardly a fortune, the (PHSO) published its report in March, recommending pay outs of £1,000 to £2,950 for the affected women due to the government’s insufficient notice of the state pension age increase.
This affected almost four million women who were born between April 6, 1950, and April 5, 1960 as the pension age rose to 65 and then 66.
On November 11, in Parliament, Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling asked: “All members in this chamber are aware of the Waspi women campaign and the parliamentary ombudsman’s findings. Will the Secretary of State before Christmas commit to this house that she will come and give a statement in respect of the progress of her review of this ombudsman report? ”
The Pensions Minister Emma Reynolds responded saying that it took six years for the ombudsman to make a final recommendation and in that time, she was the first minister to ever enter into a dialogue with the WASPI Women adding “We hope to update this house in the coming weeks.”
There is of course a big difference between hope and commit but perhaps this is a step in the right direction, although there is also a major financial drawback to consider.
The PHSO has indicated that compensation for all those impacted would cost between £3.5 billion and £10.5 billion plus administrative expenses but considering that a Civil Service department has been found responsible for failing to properly alert almost 7 per cent of the entire British population of an important change in their pension rights, financial priorities need to be adjusted and those who have lost out, compensated.
