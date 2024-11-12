By John Smith • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 16:07 • 1 minute read

You can copyright a design but probably not a country name Credit: Norr Design Etsy

Sometimes, it’s difficult to know whether the brainchild of a marketing agency is ‘tongue in cheek’ or whether it’s a clever way to earn income from the agency of the client.

Latest promotion from Visit Sweden suggest trademarking the country name

Apparently, according to the latest Visit Sweden campaign, undertaken and developed with agency Forsman & Bodenfors, travellers are confused by the fact that there are eight Sweden’s in the world, six being towns in the USA, one being a settlement in Indonesia and the Scandinavian country with a population of 10.5 million.

In order to cut off all confusion and ensure that tourists aren’t disappointed by turning up at the wrong Sweden, there is a cunning plan afoot to trademark the name Sweden so that no new Sweden can suddenly appear.

Why would any other country want to change its name to Sweden?

Indeed the promoters of this concept argue that as country names are not currently trademarked, we could end up with every country in the world changing its name to Sweden, although they have as yet explained why Spain for example would suddenly want to become a rival Sweden!

“This campaign is our latest step in presenting Sweden as a truly unique destination under the concept ‘A destination of a different nature.’ It’s flattering to see Sweden’s name used globally – it speaks to the strength of our brand. But with every ‘Sweden’ out there, it gets a little tougher for travellers to find the real one. With this campaign, we hope to make it easier for the world to recognise the original,” explained Nils Persson, chief marketing officer at Visit Sweden.

Vote in the online Visit Sweden petition if you agree

With the online petition now live, Visit Sweden is calling on everyone’s support to help create travel harmony.

Whilst fashion brands are understandably intent on protecting their product (yet still get plagued by cheap counterfeits) on balance it seems unlikely that Sweden will ever have its country name trademarked especially as it is actually Sverige!