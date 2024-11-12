What to do about dementia symptoms

By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 7:37 • 1 minute read

Dementia can be life-changing & frightening Credit: Robert Kneschke - Shutterstock

Dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities that is severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.

When faced with the signs of dementia, it can be life-changing and very frightening, or, it may be something simply resolved. Being well informed and having some understanding of the disease can go some way to alleviating some of those fears. There is no cure for dementia, but it is possible to halt its progression.

If you suspect you or a loved one has symptoms of dementia, get a proper diagnosis from your doctor. They may refer you to a neurologist who will be able to identify where the problem is. Your doctor will then be able to refer you to a day centre for a programme of cognitive exercises or even simply a change in diet. They may also organise home help with tasks such as cleaning and shopping.

Once dementia is diagnosed, ask your doctor for official recognition of the condition

Once a diagnosis has been confirmed, you may wish to consider granting power of attorney to a family member you trust for the peace of mind of yourself and your family. Ask your doctor about how to apply for official recognition of the condition, as that will make things easier for you later on. A social worker may visit you at home to assess your living conditions and advise what could be done to make it safer and more suitable for someone living with dementia.

Depending on the geographical region, help in your own language, or at least in English, may well be available. The Spanish government provides a page in English with links to health and social care. Age in Spain (formerly Age Concern) can offer help and advice on the subject of dementia.