Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 8:59 • 2 minutes read
The UK Post Office is considering the closure or transfer of 115 directly-owned branches, placing around 1,000 jobs at risk.
These closures could impact British expats with family, business, or financial ties in the UK, especially those who rely on postal services in key locations. Read on to find out which branches are facing closure.
Post Office Chairman Nigel Railton mentioned that this shake-up is aimed at creating a “new deal for postmasters,” including a proposed increase in revenue shares for branch operators, dependent on government support.
The initiative promises £120 million (€144.8 million) in additional pay by the end of its first year and aims to double branch pay by 2030. However, hundreds of additional roles at the Post Office’s headquarters also face cuts as part of an effort to improve operational efficiency.
The Post Office’s decision comes as it seeks to recover from the Horizon IT scandal, a prolonged issue that wrongly implicated hundreds of sub postmasters.
The Communication Workers Union expressed concerns over these changes, highlighting potential job losses and the strain on workers who may find themselves unemployed. As the future of these branches remains uncertain, the government’s support will be critical in determining how many of these closures will proceed.
According to a report by Express, this is the list (not exhaustive) of branches potentially closing:
