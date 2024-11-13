 115 Post Office branches at risk of closure « Euro Weekly News
More misery for UK Post Office following Horizon scandal

By Letara Draghia • Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 8:59 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock, lovemydesigns

The UK Post Office is considering the closure or transfer of 115 directly-owned branches, placing around 1,000 jobs at risk.

These closures could impact British expats with family, business, or financial ties in the UK, especially those who rely on postal services in key locations. Read on to find out which branches are facing closure.

UK Post Office closures in response to Horizon scandal

Post Office Chairman Nigel Railton mentioned that this shake-up is aimed at creating a “new deal for postmasters,” including a proposed increase in revenue shares for branch operators, dependent on government support.

The initiative promises £120 million (€144.8 million) in additional pay by the end of its first year and aims to double branch pay by 2030. However, hundreds of additional roles at the Post Office’s headquarters also face cuts as part of an effort to improve operational efficiency.

The Post Office’s decision comes as it seeks to recover from the Horizon IT scandal, a prolonged issue that wrongly implicated hundreds of sub postmasters.

The Communication Workers Union expressed concerns over these changes, highlighting potential job losses and the strain on workers who may find themselves unemployed. As the future of these branches remains uncertain, the government’s support will be critical in determining how many of these closures will proceed.

According to a report by Express, this is the list (not exhaustive) of branches potentially closing:

  • Bangor
  • Belfast City
  • Edinburgh City
  • Glasgow, West Nile Street
  • Haddington
  • Inverness, Queensgate
  • Kirkwall
  • Londonderry, Custom House Street
  • Newtownards
  • Saltcoats
  • Springburn Way, Glasgow
  • Stornoway
  • Wester Hailes
  • Barnes Green, Manchester
  • Bransholme, Hull
  • Bridlington
  • Chester Le Street
  • Crossgates, Leeds
  • Eccles, Manchester
  • Furness House
  • Grimsby, Victoria Street
  • Hyde, Market Place
  • Kendal
  • Manchester, Spring Gardens
  • Morecambe
  • Poulton Le Fylde
  • Prestwich
  • Rotherham, Bridgegate
  • Salford City
  • Sheffield City – (unclear which branch)
  • South Shields, King Street
  • St Johns – (unclear)
  • Sunderland City, Fawcett Street
  • The Markets, Leeds
  • Birmingham, Pinfold Street
  • Breck Road, Liverpool
  • Caernarfon, Castle Square
  • Didsbury Village, Manchester
  • Harlesden, Wendover Road, London
  • Kettering
  • Kingsbury, London
  • Leigh
  • Leighton Buzzard, Church Square
  • Matlock
  • Milton Keynes
  • Northolt
  • Old Swan, Liverpool
  • Oswestry, Willow Street
  • Oxford, St Aldates
  • Redditch
  • Southall, The Broadway
  • St Peters Street, St Albans
  • Stamford, All Saints Place
  • Stockport, Great Underbank
  • Wealdstone, Harrow
  • Barnet, High Street
  • Cambridge City, St Andrew Street
  • Canning Town, London
  • Cricklewood, London
  • Dereham
  • Golders Green, Finchley Road
  • Hampstead, London
  • Harold Hill, Romford
  • Kilburn, Kilburn High Road, London
  • Kingsland, London
  • Lower Edmonton, Edmonton Green
  • Roman Road, Bethnal Green, London
  • South Ockendon
  • Stamford Hill – (unclear as there are two possible locations)
  • Bideford
  • Dunraven Place, Bridgend
  • Gloucester, Kings Square
  • Liskeard, The Parade
  • Merthyr Tydfil, John Street
  • Mutley, Plymouth
  • Nailsea, Bristol
  • Newquay, East Street
  • Paignton, Torquay Road
  • Port Talbot, Station Road
  • Stroud, Russell Street
  • Teignmouth, Den Road
  • Yate Sodbury, Bristol
  • Baker Street, London
  • Bexhill On Sea
  • Cosham, High Street, Portsmouth
  • Great Portland Street, London
  • High Street (10) – (unclear, multiple locations)
  • Kensington, Kensington High Street, London
  • Knightsbridge, London
  • Melville Road, Hove
  • Paddington Quay, London
  • Portsmouth, Slindon Street
  • Raynes Park, London
  • Romsey, Church Street
  • Westbourne, Bournemouth
  • Windsor, Peascod Street
  • Worlds End, Kings Road, London
  • Aldwych, London
  • Brixton, Ferndale Road, London
  • Broadway, London, SW1H
  • City of London, Eastcheap, London
  • East Dulwich, London
  • Eccleston Street, London
  • High Holborn, London
  • Houndsditch, London
  • Islington, Upper Street, London
  • Kennington Park, Kennington Road, London
  • London Bridge, Borough High Street, London
  • Lupus Street, London
  • Mount Pleasant, Rosebery Avenue, London
  • Vauxhall Bridge Road, London

