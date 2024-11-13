By Letara Draghia • Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 8:59 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock, lovemydesigns

The UK Post Office is considering the closure or transfer of 115 directly-owned branches, placing around 1,000 jobs at risk.

These closures could impact British expats with family, business, or financial ties in the UK, especially those who rely on postal services in key locations. Read on to find out which branches are facing closure.

UK Post Office closures in response to Horizon scandal

Post Office Chairman Nigel Railton mentioned that this shake-up is aimed at creating a “new deal for postmasters,” including a proposed increase in revenue shares for branch operators, dependent on government support.

The initiative promises £120 million (€144.8 million) in additional pay by the end of its first year and aims to double branch pay by 2030. However, hundreds of additional roles at the Post Office’s headquarters also face cuts as part of an effort to improve operational efficiency.

The Post Office’s decision comes as it seeks to recover from the Horizon IT scandal, a prolonged issue that wrongly implicated hundreds of sub postmasters.

The Communication Workers Union expressed concerns over these changes, highlighting potential job losses and the strain on workers who may find themselves unemployed. As the future of these branches remains uncertain, the government’s support will be critical in determining how many of these closures will proceed.

According to a report by Express, this is the list (not exhaustive) of branches potentially closing:

Bangor

Belfast City

Edinburgh City

Glasgow, West Nile Street

Haddington

Inverness, Queensgate

Kirkwall

Londonderry, Custom House Street

Newtownards

Saltcoats

Springburn Way, Glasgow

Stornoway

Wester Hailes

Barnes Green, Manchester

Bransholme, Hull

Bridlington

Chester Le Street

Crossgates, Leeds

Eccles, Manchester

Furness House

Grimsby, Victoria Street

Hyde, Market Place

Kendal

Manchester, Spring Gardens

Morecambe

Poulton Le Fylde

Prestwich

Rotherham, Bridgegate

Salford City

Sheffield City – (unclear which branch)

South Shields, King Street

St Johns – (unclear)

Sunderland City, Fawcett Street

The Markets, Leeds

Birmingham, Pinfold Street

Breck Road, Liverpool

Caernarfon, Castle Square

Didsbury Village, Manchester

Harlesden, Wendover Road, London

Kettering

Kingsbury, London

Leigh

Leighton Buzzard, Church Square

Matlock

Milton Keynes

Northolt

Old Swan, Liverpool

Oswestry, Willow Street

Oxford, St Aldates

Redditch

Southall, The Broadway

St Peters Street, St Albans

Stamford, All Saints Place

Stockport, Great Underbank

Wealdstone, Harrow

Barnet, High Street

Cambridge City, St Andrew Street

Canning Town, London

Cricklewood, London

Dereham

Golders Green, Finchley Road

Hampstead, London

Harold Hill, Romford

Kilburn, Kilburn High Road, London

Kingsland, London

Lower Edmonton, Edmonton Green

Roman Road, Bethnal Green, London

South Ockendon

Stamford Hill – (unclear as there are two possible locations)

Bideford

Dunraven Place, Bridgend

Gloucester, Kings Square

Liskeard, The Parade

Merthyr Tydfil, John Street

Mutley, Plymouth

Nailsea, Bristol

Newquay, East Street

Paignton, Torquay Road

Port Talbot, Station Road

Stroud, Russell Street

Teignmouth, Den Road

Yate Sodbury, Bristol

Baker Street, London

Bexhill On Sea

Cosham, High Street, Portsmouth

Great Portland Street, London

High Street (10) – (unclear, multiple locations)

Kensington, Kensington High Street, London

Knightsbridge, London

Melville Road, Hove

Paddington Quay, London

Portsmouth, Slindon Street

Raynes Park, London

Romsey, Church Street

Westbourne, Bournemouth

Windsor, Peascod Street

Worlds End, Kings Road, London

Aldwych, London

Brixton, Ferndale Road, London

Broadway, London, SW1H

City of London, Eastcheap, London

East Dulwich, London

Eccleston Street, London

High Holborn, London

Houndsditch, London

Islington, Upper Street, London

Kennington Park, Kennington Road, London

London Bridge, Borough High Street, London

Lupus Street, London

Mount Pleasant, Rosebery Avenue, London

Vauxhall Bridge Road, London

