By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Nov 2024 • 16:01 • 1 minute read

Elche is adding a fresh highlight to its La Festa del Palmerar d’Elx (Palm Grove Festival of Elche) with the introduction of its first National Quick Painting Contest.

This new event will join the festival’s established lineup, which includes the International Palm Climbing Championship and the popular photography and children’s painting contests.

UNESCO Heritage Site

This year’s celebration marks the 24th anniversary of the Palmerar being designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, making it a fitting time to debut the painting contest.

Artists nationwide are invited to participate, with €2,000 in prize money available for the winners.

Registration Now Open

Registration for the competition is open now and will remain available until 10:00.AM. on November 30, the day of the contest.

On that morning, artists can bring their canvases to the Volem Palmerar tent at the Hort dels Pontos del Palmeral in Elche to be stamped and numbered.

Dedicated Exhibition

An esteemed jury of artists will lead the awards ceremony on December 14 at Casa-Museo del Hort dels Pontos, where selected works, including winning pieces, will be showcased in a dedicated exhibition.

This new competition aims to attract talent from Elche and beyond.