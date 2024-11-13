Campanillas and areas of Malaga city on high alert

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Updated: 13 Nov 2024
Flooding at the entrance of Campanillas
Credit: Campanillas tu web, FB
Warnings are coming in from the Local Police of Campanillas for its citizens as the provincial government extends the ‘red’ weather alert to early Thursday, November 14.
‘Stay upstairs!’ is the message from the police to residents in homes in the lower levels of the town in the face of what the meteorological office is reporting that could be an even stronger rainfall that the region suffered less than a day before.
The Campanillas river, which passes by Campanillas town before flowing into the Guardalhorce and later the sea, is set to burst its banks, and with the predicted rainstorm coming in the middle of the night, it may well lead to serious flash flooding.
For now, it appears that the El Guadalhorce, El Grande, and the Genal rivers look like they might hold out, but serious concerns remain.
Currently, it is predicted that the heavy rains will return in the middle of the night, possibly heavier than before. Some local residents have already been temporarily rehoused until the red alert passes, but the civil protection of Campanillas suspects that some residents have decided to stay in their homes.
Campanillas, barely having had time to recover from the floods two weeks before, remains on high alert, and a heavy rainfall such as is predicted could cause the river to break its banks.
EMERGENCY NUMBERS TO CALL
Emergency: 112
Ambulance: 061
Fire Brigade: 080
Local Police: 092
National Police: 091
Guardia Civil: 062
