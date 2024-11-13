By Anna Ellis • Updated: 13 Nov 2024 • 17:50 • 1 minute read

Judy Garland's iconic ruby slippers up for auction. Credit:Heritage Auctions/HA.com

A pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.

The auction comes nearly 20 years after they were stolen by a thief who believed the shoes were embellished with actual gemstones.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas began online bidding and will continue accepting bids until December 7, according to their announcement. The slippers, covered in sequins and beads, were originally owned by memorabilia collector Michael Shaw, who had loaned them in 2005 to the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

What happened to the ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz?

That summer, a thief broke into the museum, smashing a display case to steal the iconic shoes. Their location remained unknown until the FBI recovered them in 2018.

Now, the museum is among several parties interested in acquiring the slippers, which are one of only four pairs Garland wore during the movie’s production. Grand Rapids has been raising funds at its annual Judy Garland festival to support the bid, adding to $100,000 allocated by Minnesota lawmakers for the purchase.

Auction to feature ruby slippers and other memorabilia from Wizard of Oz

The man responsible for the theft, Terry Jon Martin, was sentenced in January at the age of 76 to time served, due to his poor health. He admitted to breaking into the museum with a hammer to smash the display case, allegedly inspired by an old acquaintance with mob ties who claimed the shoes were studded with real gems and justified their $1 million insurance valuation.

The auction also features other Wizard of Oz memorabilia, including a hat worn by Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West and the screen door from Dorothy’s Kansas home.