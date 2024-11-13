Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
ABERDEEN AIRPORT: Ferrovial sells AGS Airport
Photo credit: CC/T Thielmans
Ferrovial, the Spanish multinational, is selling its stake in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.
The construction giant and Australia’s Macquarie, who each own 50 per cent of the AGS Airport company, are selling the operator for £900 million (€1.08 million).
This puts an enterprise value of £1.54 billion (€1.85 billion) on the deal, after including £653 million (€785.61 million) in debts.
Ferrovial expects to complete the AGS Airport transaction, subject to approval from the usual regulatory bodies, in the first three months of 2025 and anticipates a capital gain of approximately €290 million.
Now listing in New York as well as Spain, Ferrovial moved its headquarters from Madrid to Amsterdam last year, and is focusing on its principal market, the US. In 2022 it acquired a stake in JFK Terminal One, the consortium which is designing, building and will operate the airport in New York once it opens in 2026.
