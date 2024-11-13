By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 15:24 • 1 minute read

Gracie Mai found: Desperate search for missing teen Gracie Mai ends. Credit: Centro Nacional de Desaparecidos

Desperate search for missing teen Gracie Mai ends.

According to the Centro Nacional de Desaparecidos, 14-year-old Gracie Mai, who had been missing since November 5, has been found. No further information is available at this time, but stay tuned for updates as the story unfolds.

Calpe rallied for clues on the disappearance of 14-year-old girl Gracie Mai. The small town was gripped by a chilling mystery as authorities and the Asociación SOS Desaparecidos pleaded for public help to track down 14-year-old Gracie Mai, who vanished without a trace on November 5.

Gracie was described as slender, 1.65m tall, with long brown hair and striking blue eyes. Despite an intense search effort, no new clues surfaced at first, and the clock was ticking.

With every passing day, anxiety mounted for Gracie’s family and friends, as well as for the entire Calpe community, who were banding together to spread awareness. The association and authorities alike were urging anyone with even the smallest shred of information to come forward.

The plea for information resonated deeply in the close-knit community. As the days rolled by with no sign of Gracie, Calpe’s residents were holding their breath, hoping for a breakthrough in the investigation.

