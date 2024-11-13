Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Updated: 13 Nov 2024 • 16:22 • <1 minute read
Important notice.
Please be advised that for the paper copy of Euro Weekly News, in the Costa del Sol and Axarquía areas, there will be no distribution until Friday, November 15, and not the usual Thursday.
Due to the extraordinary weather conditions, and the need to keep our delivery drivers safe, we are delaying distribution by one day.
We expect our normal service will be resumed by Friday, and that all of our regular pick-up points will have reopened.
We apologise for the inconvenience and we will continue to deliver the best news and information service online.
Find all seven editions of the Euro Weekly News here.
