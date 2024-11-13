Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Updated: 15 Nov 2024 • 13:37 • 1 minute read
Up, up and away but with 42 passengers missing the flight
So called low cost airlines consider it cheaper to leave delayed passengers behind than wait for them, missing their take off spots which in turns hits arriving and departing flights during the day.
Ryanair is no exception to this situation and on the morning of November 12 left 42 passengers behind on their flight FR6892 from the southern city of Katowice to Dortmund in Germany.
The problem apparently arose because of the number of flights that were taking off in a relatively short period of time meaning that around 2,000 passengers had to pass through security.
According to one of the passengers who missed their flight, security was completely congested whilst passengers for 11 different flights all tried to get through security so that they could board.
The problem started when just one security line was open and clearly couldn’t cope with the volume of passengers and by the time that other lines had opened the queue it had become a difficult to manage the choke.
This excess of passengers all trying to make it on flights made for a major crush where people became uncomfortable and for many elderly and those with children, unable to make their way to the appropriate gates and being treated no better than cattle.
On this occasion, it appears that the problem was not one caused by Ryanair but by the airport management itself although there is never any excuse for an airline which knows it has passenger facing difficulty to ignore them rather then at least give an explanation of what is going on.
It is reported that the airport was prepared to offer compensation to stranded passengers but little is known about how they finally managed to catch their onwards flights.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
