Updated: 13 Nov 2024 • 19:05 • 1 minute read
Malaga airport flooded: Flights grounded, roads swamped- 'La DANA' sweeps Málaga.
Credit: Shutterstock, Eivaisla.
The new DANA storm has brought Málaga to a standstill today, November 13, as torrential rain batters the province, leaving roads impassable, airports in disarray, and travellers scrambling. With downpours drenching the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley, Axarquía, and Málaga City, the region has faced over 300 emergency incidents – and the day isn’t over yet.
The tempest has taken a toll on Málaga Airport, where flights have already been disrupted according to the latest from Aena. So far, at the time of writing, one flight has been cancelled and several have already been diverted. While 135 of the 296 scheduled flights have managed to take off or land safely, there is a backlog. Arrivals and departures were supposed to hit 149 and 147 flights, respectively, by midnight, but with rain showing no signs of easing, those numbers are looking increasingly unlikely.
While some shops at the airport managed to open their doors, others weren’t as lucky. Employees found themselves unable to get through the waterlogged streets to get to work, leaving some areas of the terminal eerily empty. Despite widespread social media footage showing flooded spots within the airport, Aena reassured passengers that these wet zones haven’t compromised boarding areas or plane movement.
Málaga’s Hospital Clínico also went into emergency mode, limiting its services to urgent medical needs only, as water surged through parts of the city. Meanwhile, Aena’s crisis committee has been huddling since 8 AM, with representatives from air traffic control, the Spanish meteorological agency Aemet, airline officials, and emergency services meeting regularly to monitor the storm’s impact. Crews across maintenance, real-time management, and signalling are on standby to tackle any flooding on the airport’s tarmac and keep public transport routes open where possible.
As La DANA storms on, it’s all hands on deck in Málaga. Will the skies clear in time to restore the city’s rhythm, or are we in for another day of drenching drama?
