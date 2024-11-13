Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Donna Williams •
Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 16:25 • 1 minute read
Volunteers cleaning up after previous DANA
Credit:FB: john.spijker.1
LATEST UPDATE: The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reduced Valencia back to an amber alert as there is a risk of more heavy rain for the area that is still recovering from the last DANA.
The director of Forest Fire Prevention has announced a 24hr embargo on driving around twenty municipalities.
Therefore, the restriction is in place with immediate effect until 6.00pm on Thursday November 14.
Understandably, this includes those towns in Valencia who have already suffered horrendously from the previous DANA. However, for the avoidance of doubt and to ensure that no one inadvertently tries to drive in a ‘no-go’ zone, the list of restricted areas is as follows:
Alaquas, Albal, Aldaia, Alfafar, Algemesí, Alginet, Benetusser, Beniparrell, Catarroja, Chiva, Guadassuar, l’Alcudia, Llocnou de la Corona, Massanassa, Paiporta, Picanya, Sedavi, Torrent, the southern districts of Valencia and Xirivella.
Of course, it is understood that there may be very valid reasons why there is a need to travel and in these exceptional circumstances, breaking the curfew will be permitted. For example, it is fully accepted that travel may be required for health reasons; to visit a medical centre, or other health service or establishment. In addition, if you need to return to your home or are responsible for looking after a person who is elderly, a minor, has a disability or is considered vulnerable in some other way.
Essentially, this restriction has been put in place as a sensible precaution given what has already come to pass and the public is asked to abide by this safety measure as far as is practical to do so.
While the Valencia Region has managed to so far avoid a repeat of the catastrophic events of the last DANA, it has already led to more than 202 litres of rain falling in Xabia alone. Roads in the Alicante province have also been affected, with secondary road closures due to water pocketing.
With all the uncertainty of just how bad it is going to get again, it is becoming apparent that remaining at home until the threat has passed is the safest option.
Here we go again, our thoughts go out to those in the worst affected areas.
As terrible as recent events have been, deaths could have been reduced dramatically by simply being sensible. Too many people tried moving their cars from underground garages. Too many people still tried travelling in such adverse conditions. Common sense in reality actually went out of the window.
Yes, and you can see the stupidity of some people driving their cars like a speedboat and at speed through flood water, causing a ‘tidle wave’ which spreads out to nearby properties adding to the stress of already burdened householders.
Last night we received a SMS message telling us which areas we must not drive in yet it seems that we never receive any information concerning when said areas are OK to drive in again. If like me one has an urgent hospital appointment it is difficult to know if I can safely attend or not.
Hi Peter
As per the article, the areas affected are restricted until 6pm today (November 14). However, it has been agreed that exceptions will be made in certain circumstances, one of which is for attending medical appointments. I hope this helps.
