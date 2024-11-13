Painting away pain: the power of art therapy

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Nov 2024 • 0:00 • 2 minutes read

Sea. Credit: David Pascual Arroyo

How one artist was stuck in a dark place and how art therapy led him out into the light.

David Pascual Arroyo, resident of Fuengirola, has the condition bipolar type 1, a diagnosis he has had since 2001, when he was 27 years old. He’s now 51. A highly talented artist, he obtained the Corinne War Flemming Scholarship at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Georgia, USA, for studies that he was unable to complete as he suffered from anorexia and mental health problems. In 1995, he returned to Spain to recover.

Nowadays he enjoys nature in its pure state in the form of a landscape; he shoots photographs with which he tries to capture the images that his eyes perceive. He recreates snapshots in his brain in the form of paintings. He tries to capture the atmosphere of nature with his colours and so brighten up his everyday life.

‘There was a time when my painting was very dark, and I painted the pain in people. I was imbuing my work with the suffering that I felt deep inside me and, at the same time, the pain that surrounded me at that time.’

Unfortunately, all of this led to an incident on Christmas Day in Valencia in 2001 with his half-naked body hanging out of a balcony. After a spell in a mental hospital, he moved to Fuengirola to be with his mother.

‘For a few years, I continued to paint the darkness, which was how I felt in that period of my life, and painting this darkness made me even more depressed, but at that time this way of expressing myself was the only one that came out of me.’

‘Little by little and day by day my palette became lighter with bright colours. I discovered the importance of enjoying nature in my state of mind and how this is reflected in my most recent full-colour canvases over the last few years.’

Art therapy has guided him and has been a great therapist along with mental health practitioners, good friends and family. Painting a dead bird in black and white is not the same mental state as painting a butterfly flying in full colour.

‘My graphics in the form of art indicate that looking for colour in my life is much better than letting myself be dragged into the darkness. And if we do this exercise for a certain period of time, those hours when the brain rests soaked in colour, those moments of recovery are moments of light, moments of life.’

The difference in David’s work is clear-cut. Gone are the intense intricacies of the brushstroke. Gone are the stark contrasts in tone. In come the looseness of his use of the paint and delicacy of touch. The focus is on the positive, on the beautiful, not tormented by the darkness of fear of what might be, but by the brightness of nature and the here and now. David Pascual Arroyo’s paintings are a joyous celebration, full of love and the hues of the Costa del Sol.