By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Updated: 13 Nov 2024 • 0:15 • 1 minute read
Poetry meets flamenco.
Credit: Shutterstock, farinasfoto
XII Semana Flamenca: poetry meets flamenco – a night of soul and song.
When? November 16, 8 PM
Where? Casa de la Cultura, Benalmádena
Get ready for a mesmerising evening where poetry meets the haunting strains of flamenco. As part of the XII Semana Flamenca, the incomparable Filo De Los Patios will bring to life the words of the long-forgotten female poets of the Generation of ’27 – the iconic ‘Sin Sombrero’ women, who refused to let society silence them.
This enchanting night is hosted by Peña Flamenca La Repompa, with the support of the Delegación de Cultura. To book your spot for this moving tribute to voice and verse, call 625 472 159 – don’t let this celebration pass you by.
