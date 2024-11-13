By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 13 Nov 2024 • 17:00 • 1 minute read

'Quarter-pounder' cockroaches invade homes before storm. Credit Shutterstock, RHJPhtotos

Huge cockroaches invaded homes across Spain before the storms on November 13.

They’re big, they’re bold, and they’re ready to bolt indoors. As temperatures rise, Spain’s cockroach population is soaring, particularly in areas like Andalusia, Murcia, and Valencia. Experts say climate change and longer summers are brewing the perfect storm for these resilient creepy-crawlies, and this time of the year, they’re packing their bags for a long holiday inside your home.

While most of us cosy up with a cuppa when it rains, cockroaches treat the wet weather as their evacuation order. Fleeing from flooded sewers, they scamper right through tiny crevices and drain holes, making a beeline for your warm, dry kitchen.

Why are cockroaches crawling up people’s drains as the storm kicks in?

As thunder roared on November 13, so did the cockroaches, with some people finding them in their sinks or crawling up through their drains. Some local residents in the Malaga province reported seeing cockroaches for the first time ever in their homes on the morning of November 13, just before the storm began. But, why did these new budding house pets suddenly decide to join the family?

The answer is that the disease-laden fun-buns are drawn indoors in search of life’s essentials – food, water, and shelter – making your house their prime destination. They’re not picky, either; from leaky pipes to kitchen crumbs, they’ll settle wherever they find a bit of moisture and a few morsels. Bathrooms and kitchens? That’s their prime real estate.

Even worse, some cockroaches are now immune to commonly used insecticides. According to reports from around Spain, these pests have developed genetic tweaks, allowing them to shrug off insecticides that used to send them packing. But, more about giant mutant cockroaches another day.

