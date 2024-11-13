By Linda Hall • Published: 13 Nov 2024 • 18:14 • 1 minute read

2025 FLOAT: Stockholm-based Klarna prefers New York Photo credit: CC/Emanuela Meme Giudec

KLARNA, a Swedish fintech company that provides online financial services, will list in New York, not London, in 2025.

The Stockholm-based company confirmed on November 13 that it had “confidentially submitted” an application to the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering.

Klarna, founded in 2005 by Sebastian Siemiatkowski and one of the world’s largest “buy now, pay later” companies, said the price range for the proposed float and the number of shares it would offer, had yet to be determined.

In 2021, after a funding round led by Japan’s Softbank, the company had a peak value of $46 billion (€43.2 billion) before it was affected by higher interest rates.

When Chrysalis Investments, a UK-listed Klarna shareholder, increased its stake in the company in October 2024, this gave the Swedish company an implied $14.6 billion (€13.7 billion) valuation.

Bankers nevertheless expected the share price to give the company a valuation of between $15 billion (€14.1 billion) and $20 billion (€18.1 billion).

The decision to list in New York was another snub for the London Stock Exchange after high-profile UK companies Arm and Marex preferred to float in New York in 2023 and 2024 respectively.