Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Linda Hall •
Published: 13 Nov 2024 • 18:14
• 1 minute read
2025 FLOAT: Stockholm-based Klarna prefers New York
Photo credit: CC/Emanuela Meme Giudec
KLARNA, a Swedish fintech company that provides online financial services, will list in New York, not London, in 2025.
The Stockholm-based company confirmed on November 13 that it had “confidentially submitted” an application to the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering.
Klarna, founded in 2005 by Sebastian Siemiatkowski and one of the world’s largest “buy now, pay later” companies, said the price range for the proposed float and the number of shares it would offer, had yet to be determined.
In 2021, after a funding round led by Japan’s Softbank, the company had a peak value of $46 billion (€43.2 billion) before it was affected by higher interest rates.
When Chrysalis Investments, a UK-listed Klarna shareholder, increased its stake in the company in October 2024, this gave the Swedish company an implied $14.6 billion (€13.7 billion) valuation.
Bankers nevertheless expected the share price to give the company a valuation of between $15 billion (€14.1 billion) and $20 billion (€18.1 billion).
The decision to list in New York was another snub for the London Stock Exchange after high-profile UK companies Arm and Marex preferred to float in New York in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca province and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.