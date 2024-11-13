By Nina Cook • Updated: 15 Nov 2024 • 9:58 • 1 minute read

The University of Almería’s event highlighted how a balanced, sustainable approach to food can lead to a healthier planet and population. Credit: HealthDay

For the sixth year running, the University of Almería (UAL) has proudly held its position as the “capital of the Mediterranean diet”, marking International Mediterranean Diet Day on November 13 with a gathering that highlighted not only the diet’s health benefits but also its role in sustainable living.

This annual event, spearheaded by UAL’s Aula Dieta Mediterránea y Vida Saludable and led by its director, Alejandro Bonetti, drew attendees from across the region eager to learn about the Mediterranean diet’s profound impact on health and the environment.

Bonetti, a passionate advocate for the Mediterranean lifestyle, shared his pride in UAL’s leadership in this celebration, describing the diet as “a lifestyle deeply rooted in health, culture, and environmental responsibility.” The event’s sessions focused on the Mediterranean diet as a holistic approach to wellness, encompassing not just food but sustainability, social development, and economic growth.

Distinguished speakers included Enrique García from AvolutionLAB, UAL’s Vice-Rector Gabriel Aguilera, and nutrition expert Miguel Ángel Ruiz-Canela, who presented a new concept called “culinary medicine.” This innovative approach blends medical science with the culinary arts, offering recipes and food choices aimed at reducing the risk of chronic illness and promoting overall wellness.

Additionally, the event underscored Almería’s leadership in sustainable agricultural practices. UAL is at the forefront of research and initiatives that support sustainable farming, emphasising local, seasonal, and organic foods that not only enhance human health but also conserve natural resources.

