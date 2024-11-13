Violin virtuoso Crissie Ryan plays Miraflores

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Nov 2024 • 19:35 • 1 minute read

Christina Ryan.

Miraflores Tennis Club is presenting the Costa del Sol’s very own violin virtuoso, Crissie Ryan, on Sunday, November 17.

The popular and swish tennis club house is hosting an evening of symphonic sounds and popular music through violin and vocals. Star behind ‘The Magic of Music’ performed at Salón Varietés earlier this year by the prize-winning violinist and singer, Cristina Ryan, is playing a lunchtime concert at 2pm on Sunday November 17.

The artist, a graduate of London’s Royal Academy of Music, will be performing a fusion of symphonic sounds and popular, recognisable music and song. Christina allows the audience to experience her very own private musical world through a varied repertoire of old and new that reflects her feelings, inspirations, and influences in life. A musical offering that blends classical virtuosity with refined popular music.

Crissie Ryan has played for audiences all over the World touring throughout Ireland, the UK, Europe and America. In 2005, she performed as a soloist with the Dublin Youth Symphony Orchestra on their tour to San Francisco, San Jose, and throughout the rest of California.

Reservations can be made by calling the Miraflores Tennis Club on 952 932 006 or at the website miraflorestennisclub.es. Calle Juliana S/N, Miraflores, Mijas Costa.