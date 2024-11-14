A Mediterranean dining experience

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 15:00
Treat yourself to the flavours of the Mediterranean
Credit: Colinas del Faro
Located in the charming urbanisation of El Faro, just behind the iconic lighthouse, Colinas del Faro Restaurante Bar and Grill is a family-run gem offering a delightful Mediterranean dining experience.
With its welcoming atmosphere and a menu crafted to satisfy every palate, this restaurant has become a favourite for both locals and tourists alike.
The diverse menu features fresh, delicious options, including fish, chicken, Argentinian steaks, pasta, and pizza. Vegetarian diners are also well-catered to, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Each dish is prepared fresh, showcasing the restaurant’s dedication to quality and flavour at prices that won’t break the bank.
Colinas del Faro is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 1.00pm to midnight, making it a perfect spot for a leisurely lunch or an evening meal. Saturdays are a highlight with their popular Barbecue Night, while Wednesdays bring a lively atmosphere with live music and performances. Next Wednesday, diners can look forward to a captivating Greek Show – an event not to be missed!
With friendly staff, ample parking, and the convenience of takeaway options, Colinas del Faro ensures a seamless dining experience. Whether you’re planning a family outing, a romantic dinner, or a casual meal with friends, this restaurant promises to make every visit special.
Reservations are recommended, especially for special events. Call 951 068 710 or 650 940 564 to book your table. Treat yourself to the flavours of the Mediterranean at Colinas del Faro!
