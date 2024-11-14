Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 11:11 • 4 minutes read

Warm Up to the Holidays Image: Shutterstock/ shakim888

Festive fundraiser

LOOKING for a festive way to help animals in need? The Under Dog, an animal rescue service devoted to helping overlooked and harder-to-place cats and dogs, is hosting a cozy Christmas evening to raise awareness and support for their furry friends.

Mark your calendars for Friday, December 13, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Parking El Llano, Carretera N340 km 267.2, no. 62 Almayate Bajo. With Christmas cake, mulled wine, hot chocolate, and soft drinks, this gathering promises a warm holiday atmosphere filled with twinkling fairy lights, festive music, and maybe even a few purrs! Meet some of The Under Dog’s adoptable cats and kittens and enjoy a relaxed evening knowing your support makes a difference.

The event also features a charity shop open on-site, offering unique finds that make perfect gifts. For more details, give them a call at 711 031 414. Don’t miss out on this chance to get in the holiday spirit and help animals find loving homes!

Acoustic Music Nights

COMPETA locals and visitors, mark your calendars for a unique musical experience at La Carpintería Bar, where Acoustic Music Nights are returning this season! Set to take place on Thursdays—November 28, December 12, and December 26—the cozy venue on Avda De la Constitución, 14 invites everyone to join in for a relaxed, music-filled evening.

Bring along your acoustic instrument or simply come to enjoy the talent and creativity that local musicians bring to the stage. The atmosphere is friendly and welcoming, making it a perfect chance to unwind, meet people, and even join in if you’re feeling brave!

La Carpintería’s Acoustic Music Nights have become a highlight in Cómpeta’s social calendar, known for creating a sense of community and celebrating the simple joy of live music. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting, this is your chance to be part of something special. So gather your friends, grab your instrument, and get ready for an evening of soulful tunes and good company!

Villa Del Mar Events

LOOKING for the perfect way to spend your winter afternoons in Nerja? Villa Del Mar at Camping Nerja has you covered with a series of exciting events throughout November.

On Sunday, November 17, don’t miss the Boozie Brunch Pool Party, kicking off at 11 am. Enjoy delicious tapas and drinks by the heated pool while soaking up stunning sea and mountain views. Live music from Simona will keep the vibe lively from 1 to 4 pm – the perfect Sunday afternoon escape!

If you’re in the mood for something more interactive, head over on Wednesday, November 20, for an afternoon of Karaoke with Mike Williamson. The fun starts at 3 pm, and you could even win a meal for two with drinks!

Then, on Sunday, November 24, the Boozie Brunch Pool Party returns, this time featuring James Ray, one of Costa del Sol’s top entertainers. His soulful Motown and pop hits will have you singing along by the pool from 1 to 4 pm.

Whether you’re up for dancing, singing, or simply enjoying great food and drinks, Villa Del Mar is the place to be this month!

November Activities

LUX MUNDI Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar has a full schedule of events this November that’s perfect for anyone looking to connect with the community or simply enjoy a morning out. Located at Avda. Moscatel 1, the Centre is open on Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10 am to 1 pm.

Spanish practice groups are available on Wednesday and Friday mornings, providing a relaxed environment for improving your language skills. On Wednesdays, the art, crochet, and craft group meets to share techniques and create together. It’s a lively group, and all are welcome!

The Centre’s shop is also open on Wednesdays and Fridays, offering a selection of household goods, autumn and winter clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories, all at great prices. Donations are appreciated.

Don’t miss the coffee morning on Fridays from 10 am to 1 pm. It’s a perfect opportunity to meet new people and enjoy the peaceful garden.

For a bit of adventure, join the excursion to Viveros Guzmán, Miramar shopping centre, and Iceland on November 28. Tickets are available at the Centre, with all proceeds supporting the Centre’s fundraising efforts.

Finally, every Saturday at 4 pm, Lux Mundi hosts a Catholic Mass in English, providing a welcoming space for the English-speaking community to gather in faith. For more information, call 952 543 334 or email luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.

Portovelis Market

THE much-anticipated Mercado Portovelis is set to bring a lively atmosphere to Velez-Malaga’s Historic Centre on Saturday, November 30. From 5 pm to 11 pm, locals and visitors can explore an array of food stalls, handcrafted goods, and unique local products displayed across three main spots: the San Francisco Market, Plaza de la Constitución, and Plaza del Carmen.

Families are in for a treat, with activities planned especially for children, adding an extra layer of fun to the festive vibe. This monthly market has quickly become a favourite, injecting life and energy into the town centre with each edition. From delicious eats to artistic creations, Portovelis is a chance for the community to come together, support local artisans, and enjoy a night out in the heart of Velez-Malaga. So, gather your friends and family and enjoy an evening celebrating local talent!

