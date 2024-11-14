Benalmadena takes in flood threatened

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 13:48 • 1 minute read

Streets blocked by flooding. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena.

Arroyo de la Miel sports hall was converted into a temporary shelter for those affected by the flooding.

15 households from the San Marcos neighbourhood were temporarily ordered to leave their homes on Wednesday, November 13, where an extreme risk of flash flooding threatened the low-lying structures in the Bungalow Cristina urbanisation in south Benalmadena.

The urbanisation is located in the middle of a channel from the Arroyo de la Miel River. The local police and council decided that the zone was in extreme risk of flooding, and so to avoid loss of life, they took the decision to request that neighbours in the path of a potential flood, to ‘voluntarily’ abandon their homes until the threat had passed.

Benalmadena families evacuated those under threat

As well, nine homeless people known to be in the area were taken in for their own protection in the sports hall. It is not known if homeless people have been offered more permanent accommodation since.

To shelter the temporarily displaced, many of them families, they were taken to the Arroyo de la Miel sports hall which was specially adapted to cater for them.

In parallel, several roads in the town had to be cut off due to large accumulations of water during the heavy rains. These included Calle Camelia, Cañada del Lobo, Avenida Mare Nostrum, the roundabout in Avenida Cibeles, and Avenida Cuba. Luckily, the flooding was not as bad as predicted it might be.