Benalmadena takes in flood threatened

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Adam Woodward •
Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 13:48
• 1 minute read
Streets blocked by flooding.
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena.
Arroyo de la Miel sports hall was converted into a temporary shelter for those affected by the flooding.
15 households from the San Marcos neighbourhood were temporarily ordered to leave their homes on Wednesday, November 13, where an extreme risk of flash flooding threatened the low-lying structures in the Bungalow Cristina urbanisation in south Benalmadena.
The urbanisation is located in the middle of a channel from the Arroyo de la Miel River. The local police and council decided that the zone was in extreme risk of flooding, and so to avoid loss of life, they took the decision to request that neighbours in the path of a potential flood, to ‘voluntarily’ abandon their homes until the threat had passed.
As well, nine homeless people known to be in the area were taken in for their own protection in the sports hall. It is not known if homeless people have been offered more permanent accommodation since.
To shelter the temporarily displaced, many of them families, they were taken to the Arroyo de la Miel sports hall which was specially adapted to cater for them.
In parallel, several roads in the town had to be cut off due to large accumulations of water during the heavy rains. These included Calle Camelia, Cañada del Lobo, Avenida Mare Nostrum, the roundabout in Avenida Cibeles, and Avenida Cuba. Luckily, the flooding was not as bad as predicted it might be.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.