Christmas at Christy’s Irish Gastropub

Book your Christmas Parties at Christy’s Irish Gastropub
Image: Shutterstock/ fornStudio
AS the festive season approaches, Christy’s Irish Gastropub is the ultimate destination to celebrate in style. Known for its warm Irish hospitality and fantastic atmosphere, Christy’s caters to parties and groups of all sizes, making it the perfect venue for your Christmas gatherings with colleagues, family, or friends.
Christy’s offers tailored party packages to suit every occasion. Whether you prefer a set menu, a buffet, or a selection of hot platters, their team ensures a delicious and hassle-free experience. To make the celebrations even merrier, they have fabulous beer offers, making it a top choice for holiday cheer and good times. Christy’s Terrace is very comfortable and cosy space.
This week, Christy’s welcomed a special visitor – Seamus from Ireland – who stopped by to stock up on hearty Irish breakfasts and pub grub before heading to Lapland to take on his role as Santa Claus. Seamus enjoyed sampling Christy’s famous Guinness and is now on his way with a satisfied smile and a perfectly round belly, ready to fit into his big red suit!
If you’re planning your Christmas party, Christy’s is the place to be. With its lively ambiance, great food, and drinks aplenty, it promises an unforgettable festive celebration.
Make your holiday plans today! Drop by Christy’s Irish Gastropub and let their friendly staff help you create the perfect festive event. After all, it’s not Christmas without a little Irish magic! Cheers to the season at Christy’s!
C. Olleria, 20, 29640 Fuengirola, 620 226 911
Sponsored
