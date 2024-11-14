By Adam Woodward • Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 17:33 • 1 minute read

Apple accused of breaching anti-competition laws. Credit: Tada Images - Shutterstock

British consumer advocacy group Which? has said it is preparing to take Apple to court in a case that could lead to millions being paid out to consumers.

Apple is alleged to have violated anti-competition law, leaving millions of iPhone users with no choice but to pay for an iCloud storage account.

In Europe, iPhone holds 26 percent of the market share of mobile phones, while in the UK, the figure is much higher at 51 percent, dominating the market.

Which?: What is their specific claim against Apple?

Which? claims that Apple’s promotion of iCloud for storing photos, videos, music, and other weighty data has complicated a transition to other storage providers, leaving iPhone users little option but to opt for Apple’s iCloud services once they had exceeded the free 5GB storage limit.

To put that into some sort of context, Samsung’s offer is 15 GB of cloud storage along with unlimited storage for native applications such as Contacts and Calendar.

Apple accused of ‘trapping’ 40 million of their customers

According to the consumer rights advocacy group, Which?, this has left UK consumers out of pocket an average of €16 (£13.36), and they have estimated that this practice has affected some 40 million Apple customers.

Apple flatly denies any wrongdoing with regards to anti-competition laws, claiming that iPhone customers have plenty of alternatives to iCloud services. However, Which? are confident that they can sue the tech Goliath for €3.6 billion (£3 billion) on behalf of the UK public.

Which? claim that the legal action aims to secure compensation for those affected and to put tech companies off from repeating such abusive practices in the future. In any case, the courtroom drama that lay ahead should make for an interesting topic that highlights consumer rights and where people need to be wary of how companies may entrap you into only using their products.