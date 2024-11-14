Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 11:11 • 4 minutes read

American Rock Punk Revival Image: Shutterstock/ Antonio Scorza

Rock Tribute Night

ROCK fans, mark your calendars! The ‘American Rock Punk’ festival is back, bringing the best tribute bands to Murcia’s Garaje Beat Club on Saturday, December 7. With a lineup that covers the greats of American punk-rock, this night promises to be a blast from the past.

Relive hits from iconic bands like Nirvana, brought to life by tribute band Neverminders, Green Day by Suburbia, and The Offspring by Smash. And for this season, they’ve added a special treat – Black Limos will cover Foo Fighters, adding extra energy to an already electrifying night.

Doors open at 10 pm, so grab your tickets early for €15 or pay €18 at the door. With so many crowd-pleasers on one stage, it’s sure to be a night of non-stop headbanging and punk-rock anthems. Don’t miss out on this epic tribute to American rock punk – see you there!

Artist Aid

ON November 29, Mazarron Country Club will host Artist Aid, a fundraiser dedicated to supporting those impacted by Storm Dana in Valencia. Doors open at 7 pm, and guests can expect an evening filled with live music, a charity auction, and a raffle—all aimed at raising much-needed funds for the DANA victims. Entry is just €10, with all proceeds going directly to aid families rebuilding their lives after the devastating floods.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Mazarron Country Club and through Kate Williams of Coast2Coast Magazine. This is a great chance for the community to come together, enjoy an unforgettable night, and support a worthy cause. Come ready to enjoy some fantastic entertainment and help make a difference for those affected by Storm Dana.

Fundraising Concert

MURCIA’S Sala Mamba is stepping up to help those affected by recent severe DANA storms, that struck the Valencia region and other parts of Spain, leaving behind tragic loss and extensive damage. On Friday, November 15, Sala Mamba will hold a special concert to raise funds for impacted communities.

The evening will kick off at 7 pm, featuring nine performances, each around 20 minutes long, and four DJ sessions, creating a relaxed, stripped-down format. Popular Murcia artists like M-Clan, Viva Suecia, Walls, and María de Juan will perform, with DJs like Don Fluor and Madbel rounding out the night. The artists are donating their time, as are local companies such as Estrella de Levante, which will run a ‘solidarity bar.’

Tickets are €30, with all proceeds going directly to aid efforts. A ‘Row 0’ option, priced at €5, allows those unable to attend to still contribute. You can also bring essential supplies for a donation drop-off station set up at the venue.

Sparkle Christmas Fair

GET ready to kick off the holiday season in style at the Sparkle Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 23, from 11 am to 3 pm at Mariano’s, Camposol. Not only will you find a fabulous range of unique gifts, but you’ll also be supporting two amazing causes: Age Concern and MABS Cancer Support Foundation.

With over 30 carefully selected stallholders, there’s something for everyone! From tasty Christmas cakes to beautiful jewellery, art, textiles, and home goods, you’ll find all sorts of treasures. Need a gift? How about local olive oil, honey, wines, festive flowers, ceramics, and much more? Whether you’re shopping for family or friends, there’s a little something for everyone.

And the best part? It’s only €1 to get in, so it’s an affordable way to enjoy some Christmas shopping and support local businesses.

So, grab your friends, bring your shopping bags, and come celebrate the season with us! For more info, contact Sarah Standland at 602 637 842 or email sparkle.eventsbysarah@gmail.com.

Don’t miss out on this fun-filled day of shopping, treats, and festive cheer!

Christmas Crafternoon

LOOKING for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit? Age Concern Costa Calida is offering a Christmas Crafternoon that’s perfect for adding a personal touch to your holiday celebrations. For just €5, you’ll learn how to make beautiful homemade Christmas crackers, the perfect little addition to your Christmas table.

The best part? All the materials you need are included, and you’ll get expert tuition from the Age Concern team. It’s a fun and relaxed way to get creative, meet new people, and support a great cause. Plus, it’s a wonderful way to give back to the community. Age Concern provides free services to the over-50s, from advice and befriending to hospital visits and medical equipment hire—all run by dedicated volunteers.

Tickets are available at the Social Centre on Camposol Sector C, Monday to Friday, between 10 am and 1 pm. So, if you’re looking for a little holiday cheer and some crafty fun, don’t miss out on this festive workshop—it’s a great way to get into the Christmas spirit while supporting a fantastic charity!

Christmas Box Bash

GET ready to spread some holiday cheer for local pets! The annual Christmas Box Event, hosted by PAPS, Los Infiernos Dogs & Cats, and Malcolm’s Cats, is set for Friday, December 13, from 10 am to 2 pm at La Zona Terraza in Los Alcázares. This festive fundraiser supports abandoned cats and dogs across Murcia, so come by and make a difference!

The event will be packed with goodies—there’s a raffle, prizes, and loads of stalls to explore. Interested in hosting a stall? It’s just €10, but you’ll want to book in advance. Donations of pet food, treats, toys, collars, meds, and even gift vouchers for vets are all welcome to fill those charity boxes.

Local businesses can get in on the action by donating prizes for the raffle. For stall bookings or more info, drop a WhatsApp message to Elaine at 711 06 99 06, Jacqui at 680 14 55 93, or Lotta at 634 13 28 64. Let’s make this a pawsitively great holiday for Murcia’s pets!

Read more Costa Calida news, articles and events here