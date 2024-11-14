By Donna Williams • Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 21:29 • 2 minutes read

Bisca are one of the companies currently displaying the Danish Crown Credit: www.bisca.com

Denmark’s royal court has concluded that it no longer wants to maintain a system that was established in the 1800s.

It firmly believes that it is time to go ‘out with the old and in with the new’ and this means abolishing their time-old tradition of granting companies the right to display the Danish Crown on their letterhead, packaging and labelling. Fortunately, for those companies, who are no doubt going to be facing a hefty bill as they look to rebrand everything, they have agreed to phase this out by December 31 2029.

Use of Danish Crown not in keeping with the times according to Palace statement

So, what has brought on this turnaround, you might be asking yourselves? Well, firstly, the palace has concluded that this is no longer in keeping with the times, so that would suggest that a more modernist approach to the practices of the Danish royal house is on the cards. More than that, though, they have raised concerns about the fact that over time, the purpose of granting the use of the Danish Crown in this way has eroded.

When it was first introduced, it recognised companies that had the honour of being chosen as the regular suppliers of goods or services to the royals. However, upon further inspection, it would appear that some companies who meet this criteria have inadvertently been missed off the list of Royal Warrant holders. In contrast, others that are on the list, are not strictly eligible.

The Royal Family will continue to support Danish business in other ways

Therefore, as of January 1, 2030, the use of designations such as ‘Holder of the Royal Warrant’ or ‘By Appointment to the Royal Danish Court’, among others, will no longer be permissible. As a result, 104 Danish suppliers and five foreign companies will have to adapt their marketing and find an alternative way to strengthen their brand in the eyes of the public.

A statement issued by the Royal Family (Kongehuset) stated: “The King and The Queen and the other members of The Royal Family will continue to support the interests of Danish business in a way that considers as many companies and industries as possible. As is the case today, this will take place in connection with, among other things, company visits, conferences and promotional business campaigns abroad.”