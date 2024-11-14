 UK proposes dog-free zones in Wales « Euro Weekly News
Dog-free areas under UK’s anti-racist legislation

By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 20:17 • 1 minute read

Dog-free zones may soon be launched in Wales as part of plans to eliminate racism Credit: Shutterstock: Rusty Todaro

In the UK, new labour legislation is promising to implement dog-free areas in some green spaces in Wales as part of a move to eliminate racism

It may seem unheard of to see dogs involved in politics but in the UK, new legislation has significant implications for canine communities. And for no other motive than racism.

How? You might be asking.

Labour has been told to create dog-free areas in certain parts of Wales as part of fresh anti-racist legislation. Apparently, some minority groups feel threatened or unsafe around dogs, or simply uncomfortable due to issues relating to certain religious beliefs.

Dog-free areas aim to make ‘all areas’ of public life inclusive in Wales

The suggestion was made in a report to the Welsh government. The target is to make ‘all areas’ of public life inclusive in a rally to eliminate racism by 2030. However, opposition including the Welsh Conservative parties have condemned the move saying it is ‘outdated virtue signalling nonsense.’ They also claimed that it doesn’t meet the real needs of Welsh communities, including current issues of integration, racism and social isolation.

Conservative government condemns Labour plans for dog-free zones

The report which was designed by Climate Cymru BAME had the idea of establishing ‘dog-free areas in local green spaces’  in an attempt to achieve goals of equality and inclusive spaces in Wales. This was aside from several other recommendations made to improve social cohesion. Yet, this measure, in particular, seemed ambiguous as to how exactly it would address racism. Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, RT Davies called the proposals ‘completely out of touch’ and said Labour is “stuck on yesterday’s thinking.’ He added: ‘Labour is stuck on yesterday’s thinking, the kind that is being roundly rejected globally. Time to turf them out.’

Yet there is pressure for the move to go ahead with the North Wales Africa Society backing the call for dog-free areas. One Black African woman reportedly expressed feeling unsafe in areas with dogs.

Only time will tell whether an agreement can be made without upsetting politicians, society and of course, our canine friends.

Johanna Gardener

Originally from Manchester, UK and with a degree in English with Modern Foreign Languages, she has been a permanent resident in Spain for the past 12 years. Many of these years, she has spent working as a secondary school teacher, as well as in journalism, editing and marketing. She currently lives in the historic centre of Malaga, where she enjoys writing, walking and animals.

    • Michael Worth

      15 November 2024 • 08:07

      The Welsh government has completely lost the plot. A very dangerous group of Labour wackos. Even my Welsh pals are embarrassed with lot in power but as I said they must have voted for these brain dead politicians in the first place. But let this be a warning to the British people because all socialists are the same brain dead and power mad.

    • Lionel Prosser

      15 November 2024 • 08:12

      You have to laugh, North Wales Africa Society, Africa is full of dangerous animals and yet these people come to the UK and complain about dogs, you could not make this stuff up, Utter nonsense and it must be stopped in its tracks. No foreigner should be allowed to come to the UK and make us change our ways to suit them, they must change their ways to suit the British way of life or leave. Utter madness for this to be allowed.

      • Brian

        15 November 2024 • 17:03

        100% correct!

    • Naimah

      15 November 2024 • 09:53

      Ridiculous. The is everything that is wrong with the UK

    • Malcolm

      15 November 2024 • 10:52

      Appeasing inmigrants again!!!😭

    • Pedro Passyutu

      15 November 2024 • 12:14

      What a load of cobblers! Now Starmer has really flipped! What about English people who are nervous around black Africans??

    • eddie

      15 November 2024 • 14:17

      Next to go, Church bells.

    • CCW60

      15 November 2024 • 23:32

      This is what immigrants do everywhere they go. They are not willing to assimilate and go along with cultural norms. They want to FORCE their cultural norms on everyone else and if you don’t want to conform you will be labeled racist. This may have started in Wales but it will spread through the rest of the UK like a cancer. Stand your ground! If they can force this on people it won’t be long they will be forcing all sorts of other things. If they aren’t happy they should go back where they came from.

