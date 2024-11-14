By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 20:17 • 1 minute read

Dog-free zones may soon be launched in Wales as part of plans to eliminate racism Credit: Shutterstock: Rusty Todaro

In the UK, new labour legislation is promising to implement dog-free areas in some green spaces in Wales as part of a move to eliminate racism.

It may seem unheard of to see dogs involved in politics but in the UK, new legislation has significant implications for canine communities. And for no other motive than racism.

How? You might be asking.

Labour has been told to create dog-free areas in certain parts of Wales as part of fresh anti-racist legislation. Apparently, some minority groups feel threatened or unsafe around dogs, or simply uncomfortable due to issues relating to certain religious beliefs.

Dog-free areas aim to make ‘all areas’ of public life inclusive in Wales

The suggestion was made in a report to the Welsh government. The target is to make ‘all areas’ of public life inclusive in a rally to eliminate racism by 2030. However, opposition including the Welsh Conservative parties have condemned the move saying it is ‘outdated virtue signalling nonsense.’ They also claimed that it doesn’t meet the real needs of Welsh communities, including current issues of integration, racism and social isolation.

Conservative government condemns Labour plans for dog-free zones

The report which was designed by Climate Cymru BAME had the idea of establishing ‘dog-free areas in local green spaces’ in an attempt to achieve goals of equality and inclusive spaces in Wales. This was aside from several other recommendations made to improve social cohesion. Yet, this measure, in particular, seemed ambiguous as to how exactly it would address racism. Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, RT Davies called the proposals ‘completely out of touch’ and said Labour is “stuck on yesterday’s thinking.’ He added: ‘Labour is stuck on yesterday’s thinking, the kind that is being roundly rejected globally. Time to turf them out.’

Yet there is pressure for the move to go ahead with the North Wales Africa Society backing the call for dog-free areas. One Black African woman reportedly expressed feeling unsafe in areas with dogs.

Only time will tell whether an agreement can be made without upsetting politicians, society and of course, our canine friends.

