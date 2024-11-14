Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 12:13 • 1 minute read
Elliott Wright delivered his appeal for help from Olivia's in Mijas.
Credit: Olivia's
Elliott Wright was online this morning announcing that Olivia’s in La Cala is still going ahead with its charity event on Thursday, November 14 in aid of the DANA flood victims in Valencia.
‘We’re still cracking on. We’re not going to quit!’
The Costa del Sol community doesn’t give up that easily. Olivia’s got a little flooded with a little water getting in, but they are fine and will be ready for the evening’s Gala Charity event, where there will be the best in entertainment and Elliott’s new chefs showing off their best culinary delights.
In videos posted on his social media accounts, Elliott assures everyone that they are ‘cracking on’ with the fundraising event in which all proceeds will go towards the Valencia DANA appeal, and that he still plans to take donated items directly to Valencia on Friday.
As well as financial aid, Olivia’s La Cala is collecting emergency donations of bottled water, children’s nappies of all sizes, warm clothes, blankets, and sheets, dry animal food – anything at all that might be useful for the victims of such a terrible situation, so then pop by Olivia’s in La Cala de Mijas as soon as possible to drop items off in bags for tomorrow’s (Friday, November 15) journey to Valencia.
Tickets have long since sold out for the event, but money is still being collected. Donations to:
Red Cross
Account number: ES92 0182 2370 4600 1002 2227
Bizum 33467
The text to put in with the donation is Ayuda Victimas Inundaciones DANA.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.