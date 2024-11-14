By Adam Woodward • Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 12:13 • 1 minute read

Elliott Wright delivered his appeal for help from Olivia's in Mijas. Credit: Olivia's

Elliott Wright was online this morning announcing that Olivia’s in La Cala is still going ahead with its charity event on Thursday, November 14 in aid of the DANA flood victims in Valencia.

‘We’re still cracking on. We’re not going to quit!’

The Costa del Sol community doesn’t give up that easily. Olivia’s got a little flooded with a little water getting in, but they are fine and will be ready for the evening’s Gala Charity event, where there will be the best in entertainment and Elliott’s new chefs showing off their best culinary delights.

In videos posted on his social media accounts, Elliott assures everyone that they are ‘cracking on’ with the fundraising event in which all proceeds will go towards the Valencia DANA appeal, and that he still plans to take donated items directly to Valencia on Friday.

Donations for Elliott Wright’s DANA Valencia run continue

As well as financial aid, Olivia’s La Cala is collecting emergency donations of bottled water, children’s nappies of all sizes, warm clothes, blankets, and sheets, dry animal food – anything at all that might be useful for the victims of such a terrible situation, so then pop by Olivia’s in La Cala de Mijas as soon as possible to drop items off in bags for tomorrow’s (Friday, November 15) journey to Valencia.

Tickets have long since sold out for the event, but money is still being collected. Donations to:

Red Cross

Account number: ES92 0182 2370 4600 1002 2227

Bizum 33467

The text to put in with the donation is Ayuda Victimas Inundaciones DANA.