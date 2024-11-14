Exciting New Brunch Extravaganza

For diners who crave even more variety, Cyrano’s charcoal grill selection is a must-try. It features perfectly grilled meats, juicy burgers, and sea bass infused with a subtle hint of Asian fusion. It’s the perfect addition for those looking to enjoy a little extra, transforming an exciting menu into a complete feast for all the senses.

And what’s a brunch party without drinks? Cyrano has thought of everything to keep the festive spirits high. There are three drink packages to suit every level of celebration; for diners who spend a minimum of €20, unlimited soft drinks are offered from 1pm to 3pm. Those opting for a €40 minimum spend can enjoy unlimited rosé, white and red wines, or beer until 3pm. For the ultimate Dubai-inspired brunch experience, a €65 package provides free-flowing cocktails, spirits, wine, and beer. As Tibbi says, it’s the ultimate ‘Dubai-style brunch’ to keep the party vibe alive!

To elevate the experience, Cyrano has lined up the perfect entertainment: DJ Alex will be on deck spinning lively tunes. At the same time, Pablo dazzles on sax and trumpet, filling the air with music to match the festive, buzzing energy. The party continues until 6pm, ensuring guests can fully unwind, enjoy, and celebrate the festive season in style.

As if that weren’t enough, Cyrano is also launching new Sunday lunches starting December 8. These Sunday afternoons are all about timeless elegance, featuring a traditional menu with a modern twist. From 1pm to 6pm, diners can enjoy a two-course set menu for €35 or a three-course option at €39. This spread includes classic roasts – lamb, beef, chicken – all served with Yorkshire puddings, rich gravy, and 10 starters. Expect tempura, goat’s cheese, and more, each dish a modern take on beloved Sunday favourites. Frankie B will provide live music from 2pm to 4.30pm, creating the perfect ambience for a cosy and classy Sunday celebration.