Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By EWN •
Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 15:30
• 2 minutes read
Exciting New Brunch Extravaganza at Cyrano Bar & Grill
Credit: Cyrano Bar & Grill
Exciting New Brunch Extravaganza at Cyrano Bar & Grill
Get Ready for Dubai-style Saturdays and Elegant Sunday Lunches This December!
TIBBI, the visionary behind Cyrano Bar & Grill, is making waves once again, unveiling a stylish and indulgent weekend dining experience that is set to redefine the Costa del Sol food scene. From Saturday, December 7, the lively Cyrano Bar & Grill introduces a Dubai-inspired Saturday brunch that promises more than just a meal – it’s a festive social event complete with music, dancing, and all the elegance Cyrano is known for.
Starting in December, the Saturday brunch will take diners on a culinary journey with a vibrant three-course set menu featuring Asian-fusion flavours, perfect for savouring and socialising. Guests can choose from an impressive variety of eight starters, eight mains, and three exquisite desserts, with options like sushi, tataki, and creative Asian-inspired touches woven throughout each dish. At €55 per person, this brunch is an affordable luxury that’s set to be the highlight of the season.
For diners who crave even more variety, Cyrano’s charcoal grill selection is a must-try. It features perfectly grilled meats, juicy burgers, and sea bass infused with a subtle hint of Asian fusion. It’s the perfect addition for those looking to enjoy a little extra, transforming an exciting menu into a complete feast for all the senses.
And what’s a brunch party without drinks? Cyrano has thought of everything to keep the festive spirits high. There are three drink packages to suit every level of celebration; for diners who spend a minimum of €20, unlimited soft drinks are offered from 1pm to 3pm. Those opting for a €40 minimum spend can enjoy unlimited rosé, white and red wines, or beer until 3pm. For the ultimate Dubai-inspired brunch experience, a €65 package provides free-flowing cocktails, spirits, wine, and beer. As Tibbi says, it’s the ultimate ‘Dubai-style brunch’ to keep the party vibe alive!
To elevate the experience, Cyrano has lined up the perfect entertainment: DJ Alex will be on deck spinning lively tunes. At the same time, Pablo dazzles on sax and trumpet, filling the air with music to match the festive, buzzing energy. The party continues until 6pm, ensuring guests can fully unwind, enjoy, and celebrate the festive season in style.
As if that weren’t enough, Cyrano is also launching new Sunday lunches starting December 8. These Sunday afternoons are all about timeless elegance, featuring a traditional menu with a modern twist. From 1pm to 6pm, diners can enjoy a two-course set menu for €35 or a three-course option at €39. This spread includes classic roasts – lamb, beef, chicken – all served with Yorkshire puddings, rich gravy, and 10 starters. Expect tempura, goat’s cheese, and more, each dish a modern take on beloved Sunday favourites. Frankie B will provide live music from 2pm to 4.30pm, creating the perfect ambience for a cosy and classy Sunday celebration.
Calle Torrox 18, 29649, La Cala de Mijas 951 749 682 cyranolacala.com
Sponsored
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.