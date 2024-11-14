By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 8:49 • 3 minutes read

Thomas from Anthony's, Puerto Banús. Credit: EWN

Apart from the name, how can you distinguish between a ruby and a pink sapphire? Gemologists rarely disagree that, in essence, they are the same stone with a very slight difference in hue.

Rubies are a curious case in point. To the naked eye, a Burmese ruby and an African ruby may appear to be the same, but which type of ruby did you buy? Knowing which is which could mean an enormous difference in the gem’s value.

It might come as a surprise, but those fiery red rubies and deep blue sapphires are actually the same mineral at heart. Both are forms of corundum, a naturally occurring mineral that, in its purest form, is colourless. What creates their vivid colours? There is just a hint of different impurities. For rubies, it’s a trace of chromium that turns them red, while for sapphires, it’s iron and titanium that bring out the blue.

Not all rubies are created equal, though. While rubies from Thailand and Burma (Myanmar) may look nearly identical to the naked eye, subtle inclusions – tiny natural markings within the gem – can reveal their origins. Burmese rubies, known for their velvety ‘pigeon’s blood’ red, are more valuable due to their rarity and coveted hue. These inclusions can be detected under a microscope and are like a gem’s unique fingerprint, proving their origin and sometimes boosting their value by tenfold compared to a Thai ruby of similar colour.

At Anthony’s, their expert gemologists can test for these distinctions and so much more, offering in-depth insight into each gem’s unique qualities. Whether you’re interested in colour, clarity, or origin, we can reveal the secrets locked within each stone, making sure you know exactly what you’re investing in.

When buying or selling jewellery, finding the most trustworthy and expert dealer to guide you through can be hit and miss. Which is why Anthony’s in Puerto Banús, with their reputation, years of experience, and attention to the tiniest of details, are all you need.

Located in the heart of Puerto Banús, Marbella, Anthony’s are the most famed experts in jewellery, watches, and custom pieces on the Costa del Sol. With their experience, professional reputation, and state-of-the-art equipment, they are the most trusted jewellery dealers around. The enduring relationships this long-established family business has forged with their clientele are testimony to why Anthony’s is known as the most trustworthy place to go for unparalleled and honest service.

Whether selling jewellery or a watch or looking to buy something uniquely exceptional for someone special, the lifetime of experience and customer care at Anthony’s can save you money, time, and concern.

Ask at Anthony’s about the Five Cs of a diamond. Carat, Cut, Colour, Clarity and Confidence. The latter is what their in-house certified gemologist will give those visiting and concerned they are either paying the right price or receiving when selling their diamonds.

Established on the Costa del Sol in 1983, making them the oldest surviving jewellery dealer on the Costa del Sol, Anthony’s does not only deal in diamonds and rubies. Anthony’s are the preeminent specialists in buying and selling gold and silver, always at their current and correct market value. Are you curious about how much that unwanted gold is in your home? Stop by Anthony’s for an expert evaluation.

They buy and sell jewellery, watches, art, and antiques, among others. They also offer a variety of services such as loans, financing, cleaning and repairs, pawnshop services, and jewellery customisation. As well, they also accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.

Their extensive jewellery collection includes earrings, pendants, crosses, chains, bracelets, necklaces, rings, and more – everything you could need for that special gift. Anthony’s stocks watches in both contemporary and timeless vintage style for the most discerning of tastes.

Whether you are looking to buy, sell, or simply need a loan, they are dedicated to rare and most alluring items, including uncommon and exceptional paintings, antiques, and vintage and contemporary objects of exceptional beauty.

Anthony’s can be found opposite El Corte Inglés in Puerto Banús in Calle Francisco Villalón. Telephone 622 907 000.