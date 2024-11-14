By Aurelia Munoz • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 16:57 • 1 minute read

Art forgery network involving fake Banksys. Credit: Foto de Markus Spiske:

Italian police have uncovered a vast European art forgery network that specialised in reproducing and illegally selling works attributed to some of the world’s most famous artists, including Banksy, Andy Warhol, and Pablo Picasso.

This operation led to the arrest of 38 individuals across Italy, Spain, France, and Belgium, all of whom now face charges related to conspiracy, forgery, and the illegal sale of counterfeit artwork.

Over 2,100 forged pieces were seized, valued at a potential €200 million. Investigators also uncovered six workshops involved in producing these high-quality counterfeits, with two based in Tuscany, one in Venice, and others spread across Europe. The criminal network didn’t limit itself to Banksy, Warhol, and Picasso; it also included forged works allegedly by artists like Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, Salvador Dalí, Henry Moore, Joan Mirò, and Jackson Pollock.

The investigation began in 2023 after authorities confiscated around 200 forged pieces from an art collection owned by a businessman in Pisa. This collection included a fraudulent drawing attributed to Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani. Authorities quickly identified connections between these pieces and a sophisticated criminal ring that used auction houses across Italy to distribute the forgeries, adding credibility to their work by organising two Banksy-themed exhibitions in prestigious venues in Mestre, near Venice, and Cortona in Tuscany.

Banksy forgery ring

In a statement, Pisa’s Chief Prosecutor Teresa Angela Camelio highlighted the importance of the bust, which she believes represents one of the most significant operations to safeguard Banksy’s legacy. Experts from the Banksy archive participated in the investigation, contributing in identifying the counterfeit pieces and confirming the legitimacy of the seized items.

The forgery ring’s impact reflects the increasing value and high demand for modern art, particularly works by Banksy. His pieces, often created in public spaces, have become targets for criminals, as evidenced by recent cases, including a high-profile theft of his Girl with Balloon from a London gallery.

The operation underscores a broader challenge for the art market, as counterfeit works can circulate undetected, compromising both collectors and the integrity of renowned artists’ legacies. Italian police are hopeful that this major sting will serve as a deterrent against similar forgeries in Europe’s art circles.