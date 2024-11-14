By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 18:35 • 2 minutes read

King Charles decided to celebrate his birthday alone and inaugurating part of his project Credit:X:@scouts

On the 76th birthday of King Charles, the royal has chosen to celebrate his birthday alone and dedicate the day to opening his two Coronation Food hubs as part of his ongoing project.

King Charles has rejected a royal birthday bash and has chosen to celebrate his 76th birthday alone. Not only that, but he has marked the occasion by opening the first Coronation Food hub today. This will be the first of two Coronation Food hubs to open and the King will be ending the auspicious launching of one of these in person today – in Deptford, southeast London.

King Charles celebrates opening of own project: Coronation Food hub

Contrary to tradional celebrations, the King has chosen to celebrate in a slightly different manner as the opening of the new facilities coincides with the first anniversary of his very own project: the Coronation Food Project (CFP). The project aims to create a more sustainable food sector by managing the tragic gap between food need and food waste across the UK. The project aims to achieve this through saving more surplus food, supercharging food distribution systems and also through supporting the wider sector through funding.

If this weren’t the only spin on the King’s birthday, he has also chosen to do things alone. Yes, Charles has gone solo with the launch of the project as his wife, Queen Camilla, has been recovering from a chest infection.

King Charles CFP has saved 940 tonnes of surplus food in the UK

Despite being alone and not up to his eyeballs in gifts and glam, the King did have something even bigger to celebrate. A report recently published has revealed that his CFP has actually led to saving 940 tonnes of surplus food. This translates as 2 million meals saved – and only during the first year! Partners of the project have almost tripled these numbers donating a further 1,900 tonnes or 4.5 million meals showing how good work and perserverance pay off. A King is not always just a pretty face after all.

Major food chains have been collaborating with the scheme including M&S and the 2 Sisters Food Group. Their initiatives created one million ready meals from surplus ingredients while major supermarkets like Asda and Morrisons have been looking towards recovering produce within their supply chains.

King Charles raises awareness of food waste in the UK and abroad

The initiatives are certainly a great way to make society aware of the issues around food waste which amounts to 25% of all food in the UK. If these initiatives in the UK start from the top, let’s hope that a food-saving mentality can rub off a little – at least on some of its 68 million residents!

