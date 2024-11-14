By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 14:10 • 1 minute read

Image: British Museum / Facebook.

The British Museum has received its most valuable donation to date: 1,700 pieces worth around £1 billion (€1.2 billion), making it one of the largest art contributions in the museum’s history.

This collection, largely consisting of Chinese ceramics alongside items from Europe, Japan, and Hong Kong, was donated by the Sir Percival David Foundation.

With this addition, the museum now holds the largest collection of Chinese ceramics outside China, totalling 10,000 pieces.

Sir Percival David – Who Was He?

Sir Percival David, a British financier born in 1892, dedicated his life to collecting ceramics across Asia. His collection journey began in 1913 and spanned over five decades until he died in 1964. Determined to keep his collection publicly accessible, David’s pieces have been on display in the museum’s Room 95 since 2009.

In a 1952 speech, David explained his collecting philosophy as offering a “necessary pabulum for the art critic and the art expert,” aiming to stimulate scholarly interest with “problem pieces” that could either turn out to be irrelevant or pivotal in ceramic studies.

100th Anniversary of David’s First Visit

Marking the 100th anniversary of David’s first visit to China, the donation officially transfers ownership of the collection to the British Museum. Portions of this collection will be loaned to institutions worldwide, including the Shanghai Museum and New York’s Metropolitan Museum, to support global exhibitions.

Among the notable pieces are the “David” vases from 1351, key artefacts dating the origin of blue and white ceramics, as well as a 15th-century “Chicken cup” used by Emperor Chenghua, and rare Ru wares from the Song dynasty’s 11th-century.