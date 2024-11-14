By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 14:31 • 1 minute read

Image: Houston Zoo. Euro Weekly News.

A Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, an endangered species, has been released back into its natural habitat in the Gulf of Mexico, as reported by the Houston Zoo in the USA.

The turtle, named Boeier after the fishing boat that rescued it, was found roughly a year ago off the coast of the Netherlands, 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometres) away from its usual waters.

Tangled Fishing Net

Boeier was discovered tangled in a fishing net by a commercial vessel. Experts believe ocean currents likely carried the turtle far from its home. After the U.S. National Fish and Wildlife Service facilitated its return, the turtle was transferred to the Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands, where it received medical care and rehabilitation before being flown to Houston in the US on October 29.

Following additional health checks and an acclimation period, Boeier was released from Stewart Beach in Galveston at the beginning of November.

Ridley Sea Turtles

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, native to the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic coastal waters, are the smallest sea turtles, measuring 27-32 inches (68-81 cm) and weighing between 75-100 pounds (34-45 kg).

The species has been listed as endangered since 1970, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.