By Nina Cook • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 12:20 • 1 minute read

The initiative aims to support and empower local women. Credit: Oficina de turismo, Mojácar

The Mojácar Council and the Mariquita la Posá Women’s Association have joined forces to launch the “Thinking of You” project, aimed at fostering empowerment, support, and well-being among the region’s women.

The agreement was formalised last week with Mojácar Mayor Francisco García, who expressed his commitment to providing safe spaces for women to share their needs and challenges.

The “Thinking of You” initiative, led by the Mariquita la Posá Association, is designed to support women in Mojácar and surrounding rural areas, focusing on those who lack access to supportive networks. Created to respond to the unique needs of women in rural settings, the association promotes autonomy and improves quality of life for its members.

The project offers workshops centred on well-being and personal growth, including laughter therapy, bio-dance, and domestic violence prevention. These activities aim to promote life skills, resilience, and empowerment for women in Mojácar and nearby communities.

Mayor García underscored the Council’s commitment, stating, “It is essential for the Local Council to support projects like ‘Thinking of You’ that strengthen and support our women. This partnership with the Mariquita la Posá Association is a significant step towards equal opportunities and creating safe spaces in Mojácar.”

The Mariquita la Posá Women’s Association expressed appreciation for the Council’s backing, describing it as critical for advancing their work in favour of women’s rights and development across the region.

