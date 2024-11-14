Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Anna Ellis •
Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 18:16
• 1 minute read
Image: Casa Sicilia.
Casa Sicilia is dedicating November to the Monastrell grape, a variety deeply tied to the heritage of the Costa Blanca.
This month-long celebration pays tribute to Monastrell, a grape that has thrived in Alicante for centuries and reflects the region’s rich viticultural history.
The winery in Novelda has cultivated Monastrell for generations, preserving a legacy and reviving a plot of once-abandoned Monastrell vineyards.
This grape serves as a perfect expression of Casa Sicilia’s identity and connection to the land.
Visitors are invited to explore the winery, learn about the winemaking process, and savour the character of this truly emblematic grape.
Daily visiting hours are at 11:30.AM in English and 12:30.PM in Spanish. (Booking is required for groups of more than 15 people.) For reservations, call (+34) 965603763 or email enoturismo@casasicilia1707.es.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.