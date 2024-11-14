By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 18:16 • 1 minute read

Image: Casa Sicilia.

Casa Sicilia is dedicating November to the Monastrell grape, a variety deeply tied to the heritage of the Costa Blanca.

This month-long celebration pays tribute to Monastrell, a grape that has thrived in Alicante for centuries and reflects the region’s rich viticultural history.

Monastrell Vineyards

The winery in Novelda has cultivated Monastrell for generations, preserving a legacy and reviving a plot of once-abandoned Monastrell vineyards.

This grape serves as a perfect expression of Casa Sicilia’s identity and connection to the land.

Visitors are invited to explore the winery, learn about the winemaking process, and savour the character of this truly emblematic grape.

Visiting Hours

Daily visiting hours are at 11:30.AM in English and 12:30.PM in Spanish. (Booking is required for groups of more than 15 people.) For reservations, call (+34) 965603763 or email enoturismo@casasicilia1707.es.