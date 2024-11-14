By John Smith • Published: 14 Nov 2024 • 12:28 • 1 minute read

Members of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Credit: Stortinget/Peter Mydske

A report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was submitted to the Norwegian Parliament (Storting) on November 5 and was considered on November 12.

Norway recognises the damage that its treatment of ethnic minorities has done

Unusually, the official response was almost immediate and the Norwegian Parliament issued a formal apology to Norway’s indigenous people and ethnic groups including the Sami, Kvener and Finnish migrants.

For more than 100 years it was Norwegian policy (fornorsking) to try to make the indigenous peoples give up their heritage and use of native language going so far as splitting families and sending children to boarding schools where they were only allowed to speak Norwegian with the concept even being considered years earlier when the Constitution was created.

Huge majority agree that formal apology is needed

The decision to make this apology was not supported by every party and the Progress Party with 21 seats out of 169 (just under 13 per cent) voted against the proposal, arguing that as both King Olav V, King Harald V as well as former Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik had previously apologised, this was sufficient.

To some extent this decision by Parliament must have been orchestrated as soon as the matter had been debated and a decision made, large numbers of representatives of different ethnic groups, all colourfully arrayed in traditional costume including members of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission were available for a photo opportunity.

In addition, a Lavvu (a temporary dwelling like a tent used by the Sami people) was erected in Eidsvolls Plass (the park area in front of Parliament in Oslo) to allow all those involved to have their say.

Parliament will implement 13 different recommendations to try to make amends

Having spoken, Parliament will now be free to go ahead to carry out 13 different proposals as recommended by the Commission which should help to balance the negativity of the past and ensure that those from ethnic minorities are treated equally and without prejudice.