Aloha College Marbella celebrates Odd Socks Day. Credit Facebook/Aloha College Marbella

Aloha College Marbella kicked off Anti-Bullying Week by celebrating Odd Socks Day, encouraging students to embrace the qualities that make each person unique.

Students wore mismatched socks, freely choosing different colours, sizes, or even creatively pinning them to their uniforms. Imagination, fun, and vibrant colours brought the day to life at Aloha College Marbella.

Through this initiative, the school aimed to raise awareness of the core values of Anti-Bullying Week, which is celebrated across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, as well as in international schools worldwide.

Anti-Bullying Week:#ChooseRespect

Anti-Bullying Week began in 2002 and is coordinated by the charity Anti-Bullying Alliance. It provides a dedicated opportunity for schools and communities to unite in promoting anti-bullying efforts and fostering kindness and respect.

This year the campaign takes place from November 11 to 14 with the theme: Choose Respect.

