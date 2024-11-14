 Puzzle Solutions Edition 2053
Puzzle Solutions Edition 2054

WORD SPIRAL

1 Lord; 2 Duck; 3 Keen; 4 Nude; 5 Envy; 6 Yell; 7 Lamb; 8 Brow; 9 Warm; 10 Memo; 11 Onus; 12 Suet; 13 Teak; 14 King; 15 Golf; 16 Fuss. BASSOON

QUICK QUIZ

1 The penalty area; 2 Goldie Hawn; 3 Igloo; 4 Lana Turner; 5 White blood cells; 6 Winnipeg; 7 Fumigation; 8 Tina Turner; 9 Croesus; 10 Coco.

CRYPTIC

Across: 3 Lost heart; 8 Echo; 9 Sapphires; 10 Parson; 11 Asset; 14 Races; 15 Saps; 16 Aries; 18 Tier; 20 Clear; 21 Reams; 24 Martin; 25 Paperclip; 26 Scum; 27 Still wine.
Down: 1 Temperate; 2 Character; 4 Oran; 5 Tapes; 6 Exiles; 7 Reed; 9 Sousa; 11 Amiss; 12 Take stock; 13 Astronomy; 17 Scrap; 19 Reveal; 22 Macaw; 23 Fast; 24 Mien.

QUICK

Across: 3 Final; 9 Reason; 10 Rigour; 11 Eject; 12 Alas; 15 Heaven; 17 Dusters; 19 Elk; 20 Eclat; 22 About; 24 Loose; 25 Tiara; 27 Age; 29 Enslave; 32 Morose; 34 Stem; 35 Urban; 37 Sidles; 38 Legate; 39 Sense.
Down: 1 Tread; 2 Tapas; 3 Foe; 4 Injure; 5 Arch; 6 Literal; 7 Solve; 8 Frank; 13 Lumbago; 14 Stout; 16 Elusive; 18 Score; 21 Toils; 23 Tissues; 26 Annals; 27 Amass; 28 Erode; 30 Atlas; 31 Ember; 33 Erse; 36 Nee.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Plumber, 5 Boast, 8 Shops, 9 Cintura, 10 Strangers, 12 Nap, 13 Faster, 14 Screws, 17 Fur, 18 Penniless, 20 Elogiar, 21 Towel, 23 Norte, 24 Sesenta.
Down: 1 Pasas, 2 Uno, 3 Bisonte, 4 Rocket, 5 Bones, 6 Aguanieve, 7 Trampas, 11 Reservoir, 13 Fifteen, 15 Chistes, 16 Andres, 18 Prize, 19 Silla, 22 Win.

NONAGRAM

glow, gown, ikon, kilo, know, lino, lion, loin, long, noil, nong, oily, oink, only, wino, wonk, yogi, yolk, yowl, known, lingo, nylon, owing, wonky, lowing, owning, yoking, knowing, yowling, KNOWINGLY.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy sudoku 2054

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2054

GOGEN

Gogen 2054

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2054

